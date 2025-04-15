Haier Small Domestic Appliances Shine at the 137th Canton Fair with “Care for Your Loves with AI”

GUANGZHOU, China, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the 137th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), Haier Small Domestic Appliances (SDA) made a striking debut, showcasing its latest innovations under the theme of “AI for Home, AI for You” and setting new trends in smart home technology.

Innovative Products Highlight the Power of AI

The Canton Fair, themed “Connect the World, Share Opportunities,” brought together businesses and buyers from around the globe. Haier SDA took center stage by presenting a range of intelligent, customized products and technologies that embody its brand philosophy: “Care for Your Loves with AI.” This theme highlights how technology can enhance every detail of users’ lives.

At the heart of Haier’s exhibit was its integration of AI into everyday appliances, offering unparalleled convenience and user-centric experiences. Standout products included:

AI-Powered Ironing Machine: Uses advanced AI to detect fabric types and adjust settings automatically, ensuring perfect results every time.

Dual-Compression Dehumidifier: Combines energy efficiency with intelligent humidity control, creating a healthier living environment.

Each of these products reflects Haier’s commitment to blending advanced technology with practicality. By leveraging AI, Haier SDA is able to better understand user behavior and deliver personalized solutions that significantly enhance the user experience.

Global Expansion Through Localized Strategies

Beyond showcasing cutting-edge technology, Haier SDA demonstrated its global market strategy by offering region-specific products tailored to local consumer needs and cultural preferences.

This “think global, act local” approach not only strengthens Haier’s presence in international markets but also ensures that its products meet diverse customer expectations while adhering to regional regulations.

Empowering Users with Technology and Innovation

Haier SDA used the Canton Fair as a platform not just for product display but also to communicate its brand values. The theme “Care for Your Loves with AI” underscores Haier SDA’s dedication to understanding user needs and creating innovative solutions that make daily life easier, more enjoyable, and smarter.

Looking Ahead: A Future of Smarter Living

As the Canton Fair serves as a bridge connecting China to the world, Haier SDA is leveraging this platform to expand its global footprint and strengthen international partnerships. Moving forward, Haier will continue to prioritize user-centric innovation.

