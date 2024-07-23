An Asian city is named the safest destination in the world for travelers

Singapore is the world’s safest city for tourists, according to new research by Forbes Advisor.

The study, which analyzed factors such as crime, healthcare quality and risks of natural disasters, ascribed safety scores from 0 to 100 — with the safest cities receiving the lowest scores.

Based on the study’s assessment, Singapore scored 0 points.

Out of 60 analyzed cities, the Southeast Asian city boasted the lowest natural disaster risk, and the second lowest health and infrastructure risks.

The study also analyzed digital security risks, which it defined as the ability to freely use the internet without fear of online attacks or privacy violations. Singapore was deemed to have the second lowest digital security risk on the list.

After Singapore, the study ranked Tokyo and Toronto as the next safest cities for travelers. Tokyo was deemed to have the lowest health security risk, a testament to the quality of healthcare services in the city, and the fifth lowest infrastructure security risk.

Japan and Australia were the only countries to have two cities rank in the study’s top 10 list, which included: