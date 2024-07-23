Pro chefs pick this trio as the best paring knives — they’re on sale now for $19

Ask any chef what the most important tool in their arsenal is, and nine times out of 10 they’ll say a good knife. But even those of us who cook for pleasure or out of necessity will want to make sure the blades we’re slicing and dicing with are sharp and durable enough to last many years — because who wants to keep buying new knives all the time? Of course, larger chef’s knives usually hog the spotlight, but when was the last time you thought about the state of your paring knives? After all, they’re the ones that handle those everyday tasks like peeling vegetables and slicing fruit.

If you’re realizing the ones in your drawer could probably use an upgrade, we spoke to professional chefs who agreed that the Victorinox Swiss Classic Multicolored 3-Piece Paring Knife Set is the way to go. And not only that, it’s on sale at Amazon for — wait for it — just $19.

Amazon Smaller paring knives are essential when it comes to precision — and these blades are pro-chef-approved. $19 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Our price trackers tell us this is just about as low as this set has been on sale for this year (it briefly dipped down to $18, a dollar less). At under $7 per knife, you won’t find much better than this for a respected brand with pro-chef cred.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Yahoo’s home editor, Kristin Granero, spoke with chefs about what they considered the best knives and knife sets on the market. Two of them — Rick Mace, owner and executive chef of Tropical Smokehouse in West Palm Beach, Fla. and Michelin-star chef Silvio Salmoiraghi of Ambrogio by Acquerello in La Jolla, Calif., and Acquerello in Milan, Italy — agreed that the Victorinox set featured the best paring knives.

Mace, who has used the 3-inch serrated paring knives “for as long as he can remember,” says, “The serrated paring knife shines when cutting tomatoes and soft fruits, when a slightly dull knife would struggle to make precise cuts, and the thin blade makes easy work of root vegetables like beets and potatoes.”

The set includes a wavy-edge paring knife for slicing bagels, breads and softer produce without squishing them down, a straight-edge paring knife for peeling, chopping and mincing, as well as a dedicated tomato knife — because we all know how difficult it is to slice those slippery suckers! Each one has a different colored handle, making it quick and easy to identify which one you’re reaching for, and they feature ergonomic, nonslip grips for more confident cutting.

Victorinox has been crafting stainless steel knives in Switzerland for over a century, so you can trust that they know a thing or two about what makes a quality blade. Speaking of quality, cleaning knives by hand helps keep them in good shape, but this set is technically dishwasher-safe.

Paring knives are more fun to use when they’re colorful — that’s just science. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Pro chefs aren’t the only ones who approve of this trio — these knives have set over 3,500 Amazon customers’ hearts a-blade. Maybe you’ll join the 1,000-plus who have purchased them in the past month.

Pros 👍

“I’ve had Victorinox knives for 30 years and haven’t found anything better for everyday use!” exclaimed one loyal fan. “Serrated are my favorite and can be used for everything, even my old ones slice well. [I] use [these] for citrus, tomatoes, vegetables, fruit … even meat!”

“Great knives,” agreed another user. “If you want knives for cutting veggies and fruit without squishing them, especially tomatoes, these are the knives for you.”

“Super sharp, thin and practical,” wrote a third. “These make me wish I hadn’t spent hundreds of dollars on specialty knives over the years. These cut better than any of those high-dollar blades for a fraction of the price.”

Cons 👎

Several buyers shared this note: “I just wish they came with covers for the blades,” wrote an otherwise satisfied shopper. “I would have gladly paid more for that feature.” That said, they added, “These are sharp, but not too dangerous if you are careful. I love the variety.”

“The only thing I kind of dislike is that the handles on the two smaller knives are a little shorter than I like,” shared a final reviewer. “I’m also used to paring knives with slightly longer blades. I expect I’ll get used to these differences. The quality seems very high…”

Amazon At this price, grab a set for you and another for your favorite home cook. $19 at Amazon

And to keep your precious little fingies safe while you slice …

Amazon There’s NoCry(ing) over slippery knives when you have these machine-washable, food-safe mitts in your kitchen. According to the brand, these No. 1 bestsellers are four times stronger than leather and 10 times stronger than steel, meaning it would take quite a lot to pierce them. “Great for butterfingers!” joked one shopper. “I always get accidental cuts while cutting fruit. So when I finally got these, I was quite excited to test [them] out because it didn’t make sense to me how a glove could protect my fingers from a sharp knife. But let me tell you, it sure did! I was cutting an apple and my knife slipped onto my finger and the glove completely stopped it from piercing me. I still felt the knife hit my finger, but it was well-protected and no blood was shed.” $13 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

