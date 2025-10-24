Ancient synagogue uncovered in Israel reveals Jewish life alongside rise of early Christianity

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 1,500-year-old synagogue was recently uncovered in northern Israel — a discovery that sheds light on the enduring Jewish presence in the region that also gave rise to early Christianity.

The synagogue was found in the Yehudiya Nature Reserve in the Golan Heights, known in the Old Testament as Golan. Its discovery was announced by the University of Haifa on Oct. 5.

The structure measures roughly 43 feet wide by 56 feet long. Influenced by ancient Roman civic architecture, the synagogue was built with a basilica-style layout.

ANCIENT ESTATE TIED TO GROUP IN THE BIBLE UNEARTHED WITH ‘FASCINATING’ TREASURES IN ISRAEL

Earlier surveys suggested a synagogue was in the area, but its location was a mystery until now.

Excavators previously found some 150 fragments in the area, including column drums, decorated basalt stones and menorah decorations. Some materials were reused in an abandoned Syrian village in the reserve.

“Now, following a focused excavation, the structure itself has been revealed for the first time: two courses of ashlar stones forming the southern wall, with three openings,” the university’s press release said.

2,000-YEAR-OLD JEWISH REBEL COIN, MINTED DECADES AFTER JESUS, UNEARTHED IN JERUSALEM

“Nearby, two lintels were found close to their original positions, one of them decorated.”

The benches, the openings of the wall facing Jerusalem and the columns were all characteristic of ancient Israeli synagogues.

Archaeologist Mechael Osband said the column drums were laid along a path in the village, which intrigued excavators.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“Already at the start of the excavation, dozens of architectural fragments were uncovered, and later, to our surprise, the southern wall of the structure was revealed, with three openings facing Jerusalem,” said Osband.

Dror Ben-Yosef, an archaeologist with the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, said he plans to make the synagogue accessible to tourists once the excavation is complete.

“In addition to this synagogue, about 25 other ancient synagogues have been discovered in the Golan, testifying to the strong Jewish presence there,” he said.

“These synagogues served not only for prayer but also as centers of study and as the core of Jewish literacy. Sages visited these buildings and disseminated Jewish knowledge to all members of the community, from the young to the old.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

The Golan Heights was predominantly Jewish during the Roman and Byzantine eras, though it still hosted early Christian communities.

The region is just east of Galilee, which has been the setting of several exciting archaeological finds in recent months.

The remains of the world’s oldest known nursing home were recently discovered in Hippos, an ancient Christian city near the Sea of Galilee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, Israeli officials announced that a treasure hoard tied to a forgotten Jewish uprising was found in Galilee.

Source