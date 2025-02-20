Thursday, February 20, 2025
Ancient tomb of Pharaoh Thutmose II unearthed by archaeologists in Egypt

In a joint Egyptian-British mission, archaeologists have discovered the long-lost tomb of King Thutmose II.

The ancient tomb was found during research work two miles west of the Valley of the Kings near the West Bank of the Nile River.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the discovery on Tuesday on Facebook.

The group said it is the first royal tomb discovery since the unveiling of King Tutankhamen’s Tomb in 1922.

The entrance and main corridor of the tomb was discovered in Oct. 2022 and was first believed to belong to the royal wives of the Thutmosid kings, according to the post.

Egyptian tomb of king thutmose

Egyptian and British archaeologists have discovered the long-lost tomb of King Thutmose II, as they shared in a Facebook post. (The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

“This assumption was based on its proximity to the tombs of King Thutmose III’s wives and Queen Hatshepsut’s tomb, which she had originally prepared as a royal consort before ascending the throne as pharaoh,” said the post.

Along with the tomb were other artifacts confirming the tomb’s ownership.

The post said archaeologists found “fragments of alabaster jars inscribed with the name of Pharaoh Thutmose II, identified as the ‘deceased king,’ alongside inscriptions bearing the name of his chief royal consort, Queen Hatshepsut.”

The tomb was found in a poor state of preservation due to flooding following the king’s death.

Egyptian tomb of king thutmose

The long-lost tomb of King Thutmose II marks the first royal tomb discovery since 1922. (The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities )

“Water inundated the tomb, damaging its interior and necessitating extensive restoration work by the archaeological team to recover fallen plaster fragments,” read the post.

Mohamed Ismail Khaled, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, shared that the discovery is one of the most significant archaeological breakthroughs in recent years.

“The artifacts found within the tomb provide critical insights into the history of the region and the reign of Thutmose II,” said Khaled in the post.

Egyptian tomb of king thutmose

Various artifacts were found alongside the tomb, such as funerary furniture belonging to the king. (The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities )

“Notably, this discovery includes funerary furniture belonging to the king, marking the first-ever find of such items, as no funerary furniture of Thutmose II exists in museums worldwide,” he added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities for further comment.

