Monday, November 24, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelArchaeologists retrieve first treasure items from $20B 'Holy Grail' shipwreck off Colombia
Travel

Archaeologists retrieve first treasure items from $20B ‘Holy Grail’ shipwreck off Colombia

admin
By admin
0
3

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Archaeologists in Colombia have retrieved the first items from the fabled San José galleon, a wreck known as the “Holy Grail of shipwrecks” due to its sheer amount of treasure.

The galleon, which sank in the Caribbean Sea in 1708 during an attack by a British fleet, has been the subject of intense scrutiny and international disputes since it was discovered in 2015.

The shipwreck is believed to contain about 11 million gold and silver coins, along with emeralds and other valuable cargo. Its treasure is worth as much as $20 billion. 

The San José was carrying chests full of jewels and gold coins when it sank on its way to King Philip V of Spain.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Split image of Philip V, Petro looking at cannon

The San José galleon sank while carrying gold and jewels bound for King Philip V of Spain in 1708. (Leemage/Corbis via Getty Images; Colombian Presidency/Handout via Reuters)

On Thursday, Colombia’s culture ministry announced that archaeologists have recovered a porcelain cup, three coins and a cannon from the site.

Pictures released by the government show President Gustavo Petro marveling at the ancient bronze cannon that was retrieved, which has remained in remarkable condition.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

The recently-announced artifacts represent just a fraction of what the ship was carrying when it sank over 300 years ago.

Colombia and Spain have both claimed ownership rights to the treasure. Colombia is in arbitration litigation with Sea Search Armada, a group of U.S. investors that claims it discovered the wreck in 1982.

Bronze cannon found at site.

The first recovered items include a porcelain cup, three coins and a remarkably preserved bronze cannon. (Colombian Presidency/Handout via Reuters)

The wreckage’s exact location has been kept a state secret, and it lies nearly 2,000 feet deep in the sea.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Petro’s government has affirmed that the deep-water expedition is focused on research, not treasure hunting.

Though the San Jose galleon remains the world’s most valuable known shipwreck, other notable maritime discoveries have surfaced in 2025.

Split image of coins and ship part found in wreck.

Officials previously shared photos of the wreck showing remnants of the San José galleon, known as the “Holy Grail of shipwrecks.” (Reuters)

This summer, a group of marine experts determined the exact location of Captain James Cook’s HMS Endeavour, the ship used to reach the eastern coast of Australia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In June, officials unveiled the deepest-recorded shipwreck in French waters, off the coast of Ramatuelle. The ship still retained ancient cargo, including well-preserved porcelain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Source

Previous article
Amtrak president urges travelers to book holiday trains ‘as soon as’ they can
Next article
Harbour BioMed Advances Global Strategic Collaboration with AstraZeneca to Discover and Develop Next-Generation Biotherapeutics in Oncology
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024