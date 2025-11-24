Harbour BioMed Advances Global Strategic Collaboration with AstraZeneca to Discover and Develop Next-Generation Biotherapeutics in Oncology

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Harbour BioMed (“HBM” or the “Company”; HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics for immunology and oncology, today announced an update and advancement of its global strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca, originally established in March 2025. The collaboration aims to discover and develop next-generation biotherapeutics, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and T cell engagers, leveraging the knowledge of both companies.

Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca will continue to nominate discovery programs to Harbour BioMed each year over the next four years, reflecting the continued progress of the partnership, and will retain the option to license these programs for further development. Harbour BioMed will be eligible to receive option and option exercise fees, development and commercial milestone payments, plus tiered royalties on future net sales on such licensed programs. The economic terms are consistent with the financial framework established in March 2025.

Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Harbour BioMed, said: “We are pleased to advance our collaboration with AstraZeneca to develop next-generation biotherapeutics in oncology. Harbour BioMed has collaborated with AstraZeneca on multiple programs since 2022, and over time, the two parties have established a trusted and solid partnership. With our strong capabilities enabled by our proprietary antibody platforms, we are well positioned to support AstraZeneca in developing innovative biotherapeutics that can address significant unmet medical needs and improve patient outcomes globally.”

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology and oncology. The company is building a robust and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capabilities, strategic global collaborations in co-discovery and co-development, and selective acquisitions.

Harbour BioMed’s proprietary antibody technology platform, Harbour Mice®, generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in both the conventional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format and the heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. Building upon HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology enables tumor-killing effects that traditional combination therapies cannot achieve. Additionally, the HCAb-based bispecific immune cell antagonist (HBICATM) technology empowers the development of innovative biologics for immunological and inflammatory diseases. By integrating Harbour Mice®, HBICE®, and HBICATM with a single B-cell cloning platform, Harbour BioMed has built a highly efficient and distinctive antibody discovery engine for developing next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com.

