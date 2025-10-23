Archaeologists uncover vast complex of ancient tombs in biblical city tied to St Paul’s letter

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Archaeologists in Turkey recently uncovered over 60 ancient tombs in Colossae, a biblical city immortalized in the New Testament.

The discoveries were reported by Anadolu Agency (AA), a state-run outlet in Ankara, on Oct. 6. Colossae, part of the Aegean region, sits in the foothills of Mount Honaz.

The city is best known for being the home of the early Christian community to which St. Paul addressed his Epistle to the Colossians, the 12th book of the New Testament.

Though the ancient city had been settled since the 6th century B.C., it lost prominence when it was severely damaged in an earthquake in the 1st century A.D.

Despite being rebuilt in the 7th century, the site was ultimately abandoned in 787 after another devastating earthquake.

Archaeologist Baris Yener told AA that the uncovered tombs date back more than 2,200 years, describing the area as “the largest necropolis in Anatolia featuring rock-cut, trough-shaped tombs.”

He noted, “After removing the surface soil, we identified around 65 tombs, of which we excavated 60.”

Excavators were surprised to find so many side-by-side tombs in such a confined area.

The necropolis reflects how ancient people made “remarkable use” of the area’s geological and topographical features, Yener said.

“They sought to use the travertine rock formations efficiently, since agriculture — particularly grain production — was practiced at the time,” he added.

“To preserve arable land, they designated the rocky travertine areas as burial grounds.”

Archaeologists also uncovered terracotta ceramics and glass bottles, as well as oil lamps. Coins and sandals — personal belongings of the deceased — were also found.

The pre-Christian tombs offer new insight into the religious beliefs of ancient people in the region.

The lamps in the graves, for example, were thought to help illuminate the journey into the afterlife.

Yener said he uncovered numerous charms, amulets and stones that were “thought to possess healing qualities.”

Overall, the discoveries suggest that the inhabitants of Colossae held strong spiritual beliefs, even before St. Paul’s letter was written.

“The findings reveal how much the people of Colossae valued magic, talismans and objects believed to have protective powers,” he said.

