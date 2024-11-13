Aussie Cleaning Habits: What’s Really Happening Behind Closed Doors

More than a quarter of Australians would love to skip cleaning their floors forever.

SYDNEY, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Roborock , a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify daily life, has today announced the results of its latest survey, revealing Australians’ cleaning habits. In anticipation of the launch of Roborock’s latest product range, including the Qrevo Master, Qrevo S, and H5, the survey highlights that while many take pride in maintaining clean homes, certain areas and chores continue to present challenges – resulting in a few guilty cleaning habits.



Roborock Qrevo Master

Australians take their floor cleaning seriously, with many dedicating substantial time each week to keeping their homes spotless. Despite the effort, floor cleaning ranks high among the chores they’d love to ditch forever, with a quarter confessing they’d happily avoid it completely if given the chance. This shows that while Aussies take pride in a clean home, they’re eager for smarter, quicker ways to handle this time-consuming task.

The Dirtiest Places in Aussie Homes & Guilty Habits

Unsurprisingly, garages top the list as the dirtiest spot in the home, with 46% of Australians admitting this space needs more attention. Other hotspots for dirt include the bathroom (41%), the kitchen (38%), and even the kids’ playroom (32%). With busy lifestyles, it’s no wonder certain areas fall through the cracks when it comes to regular cleaning.

When asked about their worst cleaning habits, nearly half (47%) confessed to avoiding the oven, air fryer, or microwave – three common appliances that accumulate grime quickly. Other areas of neglect include vacuuming (44%), mopping (40%), and regularly changing bed sheets (32%).

The survey also found that Saturday is the most popular day for Aussies to tackle their household chores, with 29% of respondents selecting the start of the weekend to get things in order. However, a significant portion –28% opt to clean their homes every day to stay on top of household maintenance.

Tasks They Never Want to Do Again

Perhaps the most telling insights from the survey come from what Australians would skip cleaning entirely, if they could. 27% of respondents said they’d be happy never cleaning their floors or carpets again, while 23% said the bathroom is the room they most dread.

“Our survey shows that many Australians are looking for ways to make their cleaning routines easier.” said Richard Chang, Founder & CEO of Roborock. “We’re focused on creating innovative solutions that truly help people manage their homes more efficiently. We understand the challenges of balancing busy lives with household chores, and our goal is to develop technology that offers real support in keeping homes clean without adding extra stress.”

The newly launched products, which include advanced features like powerful suction, dual spinning mops, and obstacle recognition, is now available across Australia in Roborock’s Official Online Store , JB Hifi , Harvey Norman , The Good Guys , Bing Lee , and other Authorised Retailers . With the Qrevo Master, Qrevo S, and H5, Australians can enjoy a cleaner home with less effort.

For more information on the Qrevo Master, Qrevo S, H5 and other Roborock products, please visit http://au.roborock.com/

Notes to Editors:

The Roborock survey was conducted by TGM Research and involved 1,028 nationally representative respondents across Australia. The survey aimed to understand the cleaning habits, preferences, and challenges faced by Australians ahead of the launch of Roborock’s Qrevo Master, Qrevo S and H5.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://au.roborock.com/ .

