It’s National Pickle Day! Celebrate with dill-licious deals, chef-approved finds and more

Food Network star Jeff Mauro (aka the Sandwich King) knows pickles — he sells his own relishes under the brand Mauro Provisions. “Our Honey Pepper Relish, besides my son Lorenzo, it is my greatest creation. It’s sunny, sweet, spicy, crunchy and funky all at the same time,” he says.

At the supermarket, he gravitates towards Bubbies Pickles, especially the Spicy Bread & Butter Chips. “They’re thoroughly addictive with a tangy sweet and spicy flavor. Amazing on the side of any steak or meatloaf!”

John Kanell, cookbook author and founder of Preppy Kitchen, is another Bubbies fan: “They pack a really well-balanced flavor profile and they always have a great crunch,” he says. “Their Bread & Butter Pickles are my go-to for sandwiches and hamburgers.”

