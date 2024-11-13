Thursday, November 14, 2024
Google search engine
HomeLifestyleIt's National Pickle Day! Celebrate with dill-licious deals, chef-approved finds and more
Lifestyle

It’s National Pickle Day! Celebrate with dill-licious deals, chef-approved finds and more

admin
By admin
0
2

Food Network star Jeff Mauro (aka the Sandwich King) knows pickles — he sells his own relishes under the brand Mauro Provisions. “Our Honey Pepper Relish, besides my son Lorenzo, it is my greatest creation. It’s sunny, sweet, spicy, crunchy and funky all at the same time,” he says. 

At the supermarket, he gravitates towards Bubbies Pickles, especially the Spicy Bread & Butter Chips. “They’re thoroughly addictive with a tangy sweet and spicy flavor. Amazing on the side of any steak or meatloaf!”

John Kanell, cookbook author and founder of Preppy Kitchen, is another Bubbies fan: “They pack a really well-balanced flavor profile and they always have a great crunch,” he says. “Their Bread & Butter Pickles are my go-to for sandwiches and hamburgers.”

Source

Previous article
Aussie Cleaning Habits: What’s Really Happening Behind Closed Doors
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024