TUY HOA, Vietnam, Aug. 15, 2025 — Perched on the 17th floor of TUI BLUE Tuy Hoa, you will be treated to a stunning sunrise, painting the sky a brilliant orange over the East Sea. This unique view offers a profound sense of calm and connection, allowing guests to truly embrace their "Me Moments."



Awaken in Paradise: The Stunning Sunrise at TUI BLUE Tuy Hoa

The Serene Beauty of Tuy Hoa

Nestled peacefully on the South Central Coast, Tuy Hoa ward of DakLak province – is one of the rare places where time seems to slow down. Neither flashy nor bustling, this charming coastal ward is defined by its tranquil sea, gentle rice fields, and a leisurely pace of life as light as the wind. While some cities make us eager to explore, places like Tuy Hoa invite us to simply stop, breathe deeply, and feel more than we think.

As evening falls, Nhan Tower sparkles like a lighthouse, and the curve of Chop Chai Mountain appears as a soft, artistic stroke against the sky. In the distance, the sea rests quietly under the horizon, a gentle note in the city’s peaceful melody.

A hotel renowned for wellness and retreats

Located in the city center, amidst majestic mountain scenery and vast rice fields, TUI BLUE Tuy Hoa is a luxury hotel with 221 modern rooms and suites. The highlight is the Lumiere Wellness & Healing Club on the second floor, which offers a unique Jjimjilbang service – a Korean sauna combining spa and wellness therapies. Here, guests can experience deep relaxation and detoxification across eleven dry, wet, hot, and cold sauna rooms.

Beyond relaxation, we encourage an active lifestyle. For those looking to stay active, our exclusive four-seasons swimming pool, pickleball, and tennis courts provide opportunities for friendly competition and energetic fun. At TUI BLUE Tuy Hoa, every moment is crafted for a revival of body and soul, promising a getaway that transcends mere rest.

Meet me at the beach!

Located just 50 meters from the vibrant Phu Yen Square, the TUI BLUE Tuy Hoa beach invites guests to discover a private oasis for ultimate tranquility and rejuvenation.

The recent opening of the Beach Front Bistro & Club marks a significant milestone for TUI BLUE Tuy Hoa, extending our commitment to offering unparalleled, personalized experiences. Imagine a place where the gentle murmur of the ocean complements the vast expanse of the sky, where pristine blue waters invite you for a refreshing dip, and every moment is crafted for pure bliss. This is the essence of our new beachfront haven.

