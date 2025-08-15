Eternal Beauty Holdings Releases Fragrance Market Trends White Paper, Showcasing a US$10 Billion Blue Ocean Opportunity

Cross-industry Leaders Unite at the Forum: Pioneering the “New Era of Emotional Wellness” in the Fragrance Industry

HONG KONG, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited (“Eternal Beauty Holdings” or the “Group”), a pioneer in China’s fragrance industry, hosted the “Fragrance Evolution: Trends, Opportunities and Future” forum at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, and officially released the “2025 Hong Kong and Macau Fragrance Market Trends White Paper” (“White Paper”) in collaboration with its International Fragrance Association. The White Paper provides an in-depth analysis of structural shifts in consumer trends in Hong Kong and Macau – from the mainstreaming of home fragrances to its evolving role in emotional wellbeing, equipping stakeholders with data-driven strategies for the new era.

The forum centered on elevating industry practices through real-world applications, bringing together cross-industry leaders for in-depth discussions. Distinguished speakers included Ms. Chole Lam, Executive Director and CEO of Eternal Beauty Holdings; Mr. Horace Lam, CEO of K11 Hong Kong and Mr. Mayao Ma, a singer and renowned fragrance enthusiast. The discussion explored innovative applications of fragrance experiences in retail, pop culture and commercial domains, highlighting scent’s revolutionary potential across these sectors.

In her opening remarks, Ms. Wendy Lau, Executive Director of Eternal Beauty Holdings and Chairman of the International Fragrance Association, stressed: “The White Paper research has found the fragrance industry shifting strategically from giving ‘sensory pleasure’ to satisfying ‘core emotional wellness needs’. Boasting channel advantage and a multinational service network for 40 years, the Group will continue to serve as the core bridge for global fragrance brands to enter the Chinese market, push to integrate in depth international innovation with China’s consumption upgrade, and drive high-quality development of the industry.”

Ms. Chole Lam, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Eternal Beauty Holdings, said: “The fragrance industry is transforming from availing products very much ornamental to offering emotional wellness solutions. Close to 30% of Hong Kong and Macau consumers use fragrances to relax their minds and bodies, and 18% to relieve stress and anxiety. Eternal Beauty Holdings, as an industry leader, is committed to promoting overall upgrade of the fragrance industry and is embarking on transforming strategically from offering standalone products to cross-scenario health solutions. Going forward, we will continue to optimize our brand portfolio, deepen our omni-channel layout, so as to fully grasp the golden opportunities in the growing market.”

The White Paper, based on an in-depth survey of 790 consumers from Hong Kong and Macau conducted in July 2025, reveals three pivotal market shifts (click here for full White Paper):

Rise in the prevalence of home fragrance usage: 81% of consumers now incorporate fragrances into daily routines, representing a 9% increase compared to 2024

Emotion-driven consumption: 86% of consumers extend personal perfume preferences to living spaces, fragrances are no longer luxuries, but also essentials for emotions and wellness.

Rise of olfactory economy in commercial spaces: 70% of consumer prefer commercial spaces with fragrance design, indicating olfactory experiences redefine retail landscape.

Five Core Consumer Market Insights:

Emotional wellness as primary driver: fragrances serve as key mediums for promoting physical and mental relaxation (30%), comfort and happiness (26.8%), and a sense of calm and tranquility (22%), while addressing stress and anxiety relief for nearly 18% of consumers, highlighting the market’s leadership in “emotional wellness” values. Commercial space influence: 70% of consumers prefer malls and hotels with fragrance designs, with K11 MUSEA leading at 43% brand recognition. 58 % report that fragrance applications will encourage their stay, and 52% believe will increase their desire to make purchases. Experiential consumption drives decisions: 43% respondents rank in-store olfactory experiences as their top purchase consideration, significantly surpassing recommendations from family and friends (24%) and online reviews (15.8%). Sustainability challenges: While 53.5% consumers prioritize natural ingredients, only 16.7% participate in fragrance bottle recycling programs. For sustainable packaging, 46.5% are willing to pay for the extra price, and 53.9% are receptive to reduced longevity due to the exclusion of certain synthetic ingredients. Personalization and technology integration: 75% respondents embrace innovations like AI-driven fragrance customization systems, while 80% engage with in-store scent interactions. Only 11% have tried AR/VR scent devices, indicating these technologies are still in its early stages of application.

In the “Strategic Insights” session, Ms. Cindy Zhong, Director of General Affair at the Eternal Group, together with Ms. Elly Yip, Head of SME One, Hong Kong Productivity Council, shared practical guidance for entering the Chinese market. They introduced how Eternal Beauty Holdings compliance filing channel and the 360 omnichannel operation model assist brands in efficiently establishing a presence in the Chinese market. The session also analyzed how Hong Kong government funding initiatives, such as “BUD Fund” and “EMF”, enable businesses to expand into the Mainland market. Additionally, strategies for successfully applying to these funding programs are shared in the sharing session.

The global olfactory economy is rapidly developing, with fragrance products transitioning from lifestyle accessories to core elements of spatial experience. According to market data forecasts, the global home fragrance market is expected to reach USD 40 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.56%. Considering this trend, Eternal Beauty Holdings continues to upgrade its dual-track strategy of “Local Brand Matrix” and “Perfume Box Retail Upgrade”, driving health-conscious consumer trends to become scalable commercial achievements.

To seize the market opportunity in “emotional wellness,” the Group plans to establish its first fragrance experiential flagship store in Hong Kong in the second quarter of 2026, creating a brand-new immersive retail experience for customers to appreciate the extraordinary charm of various international and niche fragrance brands. Eternal Beauty Holdings will continue to lead the healthy development of the fragrance market, partnering with several international brands and collaborators to drive the fragrance industry into an “emotional wellness new era.”



Industry leaders gathered at the scene (from left to right), including Ms. Elly Yip, Head of SME One, Hong Kong Productivity Council, Mr. Mayao Ma, singer and seasoned fragrance enthusiast, Ms. Annie Chang, Section Head of Business Development, Exhibitions and Digital Business Department at the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Ms. Wendy Lau, Executive Director of Eternal Beauty Holdings and Chairman of the International Fragrance Association, Ms. Chole Lam, Executive Director and CEO of Eternal Beauty Holdings, Mr. Horace Lam, CEO of K11 Hong Kong, Mr. Baggio Chu, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Eternal Beauty Holdings and Ms. Cindy Zhong, Director of General Affair at the Eternal Group, witnessing the release of the White Paper together.

About Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited

Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited is the largest perfume group (apart from brand-owner perfume groups) in China (including Hong Kong and Macau) in terms of retail sales in 2023. It primarily sells and distributes products procured from third-party brand licensors, and deploys market for these brand licensors, offering such services as brand management, and designing and implementing customized market entry and expansion plans for their brands. The Group boasts large and diversified brand portfolios that include not only perfumes, but also color cosmetics, skincare products, personal care products, eyewear and home fragrances. As at 10 June 2025, it conducted product distribution and market deployment for a total of 72 external brands, including Hermès, Van Cleef & Arpels, Chopard, Albion and Laura Mercier, with products in different pricing tiers and of versatile features that meet the differentiated demands of consumers in mainland China, Hong Kong and/or Macau.

About International Fragrance Association

Established in 2024, the International Fragrance Association, founded by the Eternal Group, is dedicated to enriching the art and culture of fragrances. It aims to cultivate a deeper understanding and appreciation among the public for the intricate relationship between scents and art, history, and innovation. Through the influential force of fragrances, the foundation strives to promote inclusivity and unity within the diverse cultural tapestry. Embracing its role as a trailblazer and advocate, the foundation seeks to ignite societal transformation and harmony, transcending cultural barriers with a fervent embrace of the world of fragrances.

The association is dedicated to harnessing the power of fragrance to foster cultural exchange and appreciation in the world of perfumery, while igniting passion for the art of scent. We strive to amplify the influence of fragrance culture in the market by cultivating and elevating public awareness and appreciation for perfumery products, brands, stories, and heritage. Through meticulously curated events, exhibitions, workshops, and immersive experiences, we have established a sustainable and interconnected platform that enables fragrance enthusiasts and connoisseurs to delve into the captivating narratives and cultural richness behind international perfume houses. Using the allure of fragrance as a medium, we aim to strengthen social cohesion and create an inclusive environment, positioning ourselves as a driving force for societal transformation and cultural integration.

