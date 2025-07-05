‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10: Release date, cast, how to watch and more

Bachelor in Paradise is finally back on the beach for Season 10 of the steamy summer Bachelor spinoff. After taking a break last year, the franchise’s fun and flirty summer series returns with some new twists. This year, we won’t just get fan-favorites from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, we’re also going to get more time with some of the Golden Bachelor contestants. Bachelor Nation also teased that this season will introduce new “challenges” — and I don’t think they just mean navigating the age gap in their contestant pool!

Jesse Palmer is returning to host BIP 10, Wells Adams is back as everyone’s favorite bartender/unofficial therapist and this year he’ll have some help in the form of Bachelor Nation royalty Hannah Brown. Hannah will be helping out with “Paradise Relations” from the all-new “Champagne Lounge.”

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 cast includes Zoe McGrady, Jonathon Johnson, Hakeem Moulton, Alexe Godin, Bailey Brown, Dale Moss, Justin Glaze and of course, we can’t forget the Goldens, like Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston.

Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about how to keep up with all the action on the beach in Costa Rica during Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

What is Bachelor in Paradise?

[embedded content]

In past seasons, Bachelor in Paradise has gathered past competitors from both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and brought them to a beach house in paradise — this year paradise is in Costa Rica. There, contestants are free to mingle and fall in love as they please.

This season, contestants won’t just be pulled from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, but also from the franchise’s Golden spinoffs: The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 premieres Monday, July 7, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes will drop every Monday at 8 p.m. ET all summer long. Episodes will be available to stream the day after they air on Hulu.

Where to watch Bachelor in Paradise live without cable:

Can you watch Bachelor in Paradise online? Do you need ABC to watch Bachelor in Paradise live? Where is Bachelor in Paradise streaming? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. While the decades-old franchise may have been on the air long before people started cutting their cable cords, there are plenty of ways to watch the crossover Bachelor spinoff in 2025.

To watch new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise live on Monday nights, you’ll need access to ABC. You can tune into ABC with the help of a digital antenna (in select areas), or with a live TV streaming subscription such as DirecTV or Hulu’s live TV tier. If you don’t mind waiting an extra day, you can stream new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise the morning after they air with Hulu’s most basic, ad-supported tier — just stay away from spoilers!

Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 cast:

[embedded content]

From The Bachelor and The Bachelorette:

Alexe Godin (The Bachelor 29)

Bailey Brown (The Bachelor 29)

Brian Autz (The Bachelorette 21)

Dale Moss (The Bachelorette 16)

Hakeem Moulton (The Bachelorette 21)

Jonathon Johnson (The Bachelorette 21)

Jeremy Simon (The Bachelorette 21)

Jess Edwards (The Bachelor 28)

Justin Glaze (The Bachelorette 17 and Bachelor in Paradise 8)

Kyle Howard (The Bachelorette 17)

Lexi Young (The Bachelor 28)

Ricky Marinez (The Bachelorette 21)

Sam McKinney (The Bachelorette 21)

Spencer Conley (The Bachelorette 21)

Zoe McGrady (The Bachelor 29)

From The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette:

April Kirkwood (The Golden Bachelor 1)

Charles “CK” King (Golden Bachelorette 1)

Gary Levingston (Golden Bachelorette 1)

Jack Lencioni (Golden Bachelorette 1)

Kim Buike (Golden Bachelorette 1)

Keith Gordon (Golden Bachelorette 1)

Kathy Swarts (The Golden Bachelor 1)

Leslie Fhima (Golden Bachelor 1)

Natascha Hardee (The Golden Bachelor 1)

Ralph “RJ” Johnson (Golden Bachelorette 1)

More ways to watch Bachelor in Paradise:

