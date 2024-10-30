Thursday, October 31, 2024
Bangkok for the super rich: How the ultra-wealthy travel in Thailand’s capital

The capital of Thailand welcomes millions of visitors each year, but only a select few get to enjoy all the luxury on offer. CNBC’s “First Class” takes you on a Bangkok tour like no other.

Bangkok attracted more than 20 million visitors in 2023, making it one of the most visited cities in the world.  

Tourists on all budgets are attracted to its historic palaces, temples, bustling markets, and cultural heritage, but for those with cash to splash, the so-called ‘City of Angels’ also offers 5-star hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants and luxurious shopping malls.

Get an insider’s look as CNBC’s First Class takes you on a journey to experience funky urban hideaways, a five-star river cruise, and a seat at one of the most hard-to-book restaurants.

Watch the video above for more details on how to travel in style in Bangkok. 

