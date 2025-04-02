Banking at the Bottom of the World: Diebold Nixdorf ATMs Now Serving Antarctica

With the addition of ATMs in McMurdo Station, Diebold Nixdorf now boasts a presence on all seven continents.

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, announces the successful installation of two DN Series® ATMs at the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) McMurdo Station, Antarctica. Operated by Wells Fargo, the new cash dispensers replace the previously installed units, further enhancing accessibility to cash in one of the world’s most remote locations.



With the latest ATM installation at NSF McMurdo Station in Antarctica, Diebold Nixdorf is now the only provider with ATMs on all seven continents.

NSF McMurdo Station is Antarctica’s largest research and logistics hub, supporting a fluctuating population ranging from fewer than 200 residents in the winter to up to 1,100 individuals during the summer months (October through February). The ATMs play a crucial role in the station’s economy, providing residents with access to cash for daily transactions at cafes, the general store and the post office.

Chris Mande, Head of Branch Transaction Management at Wells Fargo, said: “Wells Fargo is proud to continue supporting the community at NSF McMurdo Station by providing reliable access to cash. The new Diebold Nixdorf ATMs will help ensure that all personnel there have the cash they need to participate in the local economy effectively. This is essential since the next closest ATMs are thousands of miles away.”

DN Series was designed for always-on availability and provides consumers with a more secure banking experience. While one ATM at the station is actively in use, the second serves as a backup for spare parts, facilitating uninterrupted service in this isolated area. With no conventional banking infrastructure in Antarctica, these machines are the only ATMs on the entire continent.

The ATMs are connected to DN AllConnectSM Data Engine, which leverages Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure availability. A dedicated team monitors technical data that is continuously aggregated and analyzed to identify an impending failure, enabling remote diagnostics. The ATM can be repaired by the trained staff at NSF McMurdo Station, or the Diebold Nixdorf service team can remotely guide them through the repair process.

Joe Myers, EVP of Global Banking at Diebold Nixdorf, said: “Our service team’s commitment to not only transporting and installing the DN Series ATMs but also thoroughly training the staff at NSF McMurdo Station underscores our commitment to delivering essential banking services where they are needed most. By focusing on service excellence and maintaining a strong global supply chain, we can deliver seamless banking solutions to even the most isolated locations.”

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day.

Dustin Moore, senior installer at Diebold Nixdorf, stands in front of the two new DN Series ATMs he installed at NSF McMurdo Station in Antarctica. The ATMs are operated by Wells Fargo.

