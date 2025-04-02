FWD Hong Kong forms partnerships to launch “Talk2Me Peer Supporter Training Certificate Programme” and “JA SparktheDream Wellness Workshop” to promote youth mental health

HONG KONG, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Youth mental health is one of the most widely discussed social issues in Hong Kong. This underscores the need for mental health support for youth. In response, FWD Hong Kong (“FWD”) has collaborated with two non-profit organisations, KELY Support Group and Junior Achievement Hong Kong, to provide mental health education and support, including “Talk2Me Peer Supporter Training Certificate Programme” and “JA SparktheDream Wellness Workshop”, which aim to raise awareness on mental health and foster “peer support” culture among primary and secondary students in Hong Kong.



FWD Hong Kong forms partnerships with non-profit organisations to raise awareness on mental health and foster “peer support” culture among the youth.

The youth feel helpless in the face of mental health crisis

Between September 2024 and January 2025, KELY Support Group surveyed 1,273 Hong Kong secondary school students aged 13 to 18. The findings revealed significant challenges in mental health and emotional management among youth. Key issues include:

Overwhelmed by s tress and e motions: 23% of students reported that they are constantly overwhelmed by stress and emotions, skewing higher for female students by 5% than male students.

23% of students reported that they are constantly overwhelmed by stress and emotions, skewing higher for female students by 5% than male students. Lack of c onfidence: 22% of students responded, “I can’t do anything right” and “There are more things I don’t like about myself than I like”. Furthermore, 63% of students expressed lacking hope about their future.

22% of students responded, “I can’t do anything right” and “There are more things I don’t like about myself than I like”. Furthermore, 63% of students expressed lacking hope about their future. Difficulty in s eeking h elp: a significant 32% of students indicated that they cannot find suitable ways to seek help when upset or overwhelmed.

a significant 32% of students indicated that they cannot find suitable ways to seek help when upset or overwhelmed. Insufficient peer support: around 25% of students reported that they do not have friends or peers that can be trusted.

These statistics show that youth frequently feel isolated and helpless when confronting mental health challenges, highlighting the urgent need to strengthen mental health support services for the youth.

Paul Tse, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of FWD Hong Kong and Macau, said, “FWD has always been committed to serving the community through meaningful projects and encouraging the public to care for their mental health. We hope that today’s youth, as the future of Hong Kong, can celebrate living and grow up happily. As we fund the launch of mental health-related programmes in collaboration with KELY Support Group and Junior Achievement Hong Kong, we hope to equip primary and secondary school students with skills to manage stress, cultivate positive thinking, and offer peer support. This aligns with FWD’s commitment to promoting early detection of mental health challenges while providing professional and appropriate treatment and rehabilitation by incorporating mental health protection into our products and services.”

FWD collaborates with community partners to promote mental health education, engaging nearly 1,000 students and 100 volunteers

FWD joined hands with KELY Support Group to launch the “Talk2Me Peer Supporter Training Certificate Programme“. Through a 10-hour training, the programme educates secondary school students on self-awareness and self-care, equipping them with skills to manage stress and provide peer support. Throughout the past year, the programme successfully trained approximately 80 secondary school students. FWD volunteers participated as mentors and collaborated with students to design community projects to support peers in need. Last year, FWD served as the platinum sponsor of Weez Walk 2024 and engaged its employees to participate and raise funds for youth mental health programmes. This provided a foundation to foster a closer collaboration with KELY Support Group.

In addition, since 2022, FWD has partnered with Junior Achievement Hong Kong to launch the “JA SparktheDream programme” to nurture financial literacy among primary school students. To date, the programme has benefited over 6,600 primary school students. This year, the partnership has expanded with the introduction of “JA SparktheDream Wellness Workshop“. The workshop integrates social and emotional learning to help primary school students build resilience in both financial well-being and mental health, empowering them to pursue their dreams. The initiative aims to benefit around 900 primary four to six students by 2025. FWD volunteers will lead group activities and discussions, teaching students about financial management skills and tackling life challenges with positive thinking and empathy.

Being the pioneer in integrating mental health coverage into medical insurance, FWD launched in 2022 the market-first1 mental health insurance “Mind Strength Protection Plan“2. Additionally, the company has incorporated various mental health coverage and support services3 into selected medical and critical illness insurance plans, encouraging the public to proactively safeguard their mental and physical well-being.

1 Based on a comparison conducted on September 30, 2022, between FWD and the medical insurance offerings of major insurance companies in Hong Kong, FWD became the first insurer in Hong Kong to introduce benefits including outpatient consultations with psychiatrists/clinical psychologists, daily hospital cash benefits, post-hospitalisation outpatient consultations with psychiatrists/clinical psychologists, recuperation benefits, and monthly cash benefits (optional benefit). 2 The product information listed does not encompass the full terms of the policy and is subject to the terms and conditions of the relevant plan. For details on product features, coverage items, complete terms, and key product risks, please refer to the FWD website, related product brochures, and policy terms: https://www.fwd.com.hk/zh/medical-cover/mind-strength-protection-plan/. 3 The aforementioned product information does not include the complete policy terms and is subject to the terms and conditions of the relevant plan. For comprehensive details on the product features, coverage benefits, full terms, and key product risks, please consult the FWD website, related product brochures, and policy terms.

High-resolution images can be downloaded here:

Link：https://gallery.sinclaircomms.com/gallery/FWD/

Password：talkofthetown

About FWD Hong Kong

FWD Hong Kong is part of the FWD Group, a pan-Asian life and health insurance business that serves approximately 30 million customers across 10 markets*. FWD Hong Kong is firmly positioned as a top five pan-Asian insurer by business scale in Hong Kong^.

FWD Hong Kong has been assigned strong financial ratings by international agencies. It offers life and medical insurance, employee benefits, and financial planning.

FWD’s customer-led and digitally enabled approach aims to deliver innovative propositions, easy-to-understand products and a simpler insurance experience. Established in 2013, the company operates in some of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the world with a vision of changing the way people feel about insurance.

For more information about FWD Hong Kong, please visit www.fwd.com.hk.

* Includes BRI Life in Indonesia ^ According to Provisional Statistics on Hong Kong Long Term Insurance Business – January to September 2024, Insurance Authority of Hong Kong, as well as FWD’s own assessment based on market information, FWD ranks among the top five in both new business FYP ranking and new business case count. Calculated based on individual and group businesses. Pan-Asian insurers refer to multinational insurers currently having a well-established operation in the Asian market with multiple distribution channels.

About KELY Support Group

KELY Support Group (KELY) is a Hong Kong-based nonprofit organisation whose mission since 1991 is to equip young people with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities needed to support themselves and each other. KELY envision a world where young people are empowered to reach their full potential and collaborate with schools and various partners to offer programmes to Chinese- and English-speaking youth between the ages of 14 and 24 around its three core focus areas: Mental Health and Wellbeing, Drug and Alcohol Awareness, and Positive Youth Development. Please visit kely.org for more information.

About Junior Achievement Hong Kong

Junior Achievement (JA) is a global nonprofit organisation whose mission is to enable young people to learn about the job market from the first-hand experience of business volunteers. JA delivers hands-on, experiential learning in entrepreneurship, career readiness and financial health preparing young people to succeed in a global economy. Since its establishment in Hong Kong in 2001, over 32,000 business volunteers were engaged to serve more than 480,000 students from over 600 schools. Please visit jahk.org for more information.

Source