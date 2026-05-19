Baseus now ranks #2 in global Q1 2026 clip-on OWS shipments and tops every non-smartphone rival at #1

SHENZHEN, China, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — According to the latest data released by Omdia, Baseus ranks No. 2 brand globally in the clip-on Open Wearable Stereo (OWS) segment by shipments in Q1 2026— and stands as the No. 1 brand among all non-smartphone vendors in the category. With its own OWS shipments growing over 90% year-on-year, Baseus has firmly established itself as one of the leading players in the category.

"We didn’t just enter the OWS market — we made a deliberate, full-scale commitment to lead it," said Shiyou He, founder of Baseus. "By combining high-quality sound with all-day comfort, we’ve built a comprehensive product portfolio that seamlessly spans from entry-level to premium, addressing diverse user needs."

"Baseus achieved strong growth in the OWS category, driven by a refined product portfolio and a sharpened focus on clip-on OWS products. By targeting key price segments and aligning offerings with consumer demand, the company gained significant momentum. This innovative approach not only reinforced its leadership position but also underscored the intensifying competition in the smart personal audio market," said Cynthia Chen, Research Manager at Omdia.

Baseus has built a comprehensive OWS product family spanning entry-level, mid-range, and flagship tiers — the Bass, Bowie, and Inspire series — ensuring every listener can find their entry point into the Baseus open-ear experience. With new products planned across multiple tiers in Q2 and Q3 2026, the portfolio expansion shows no signs of slowing.

Behind every product in the lineup sits the same founding conviction: "Exceptional Sound, All-Day Comfort." Grounded in real user research, this dual mandate reflects a structural commitment and refuses to trade one for the other. On the comfort front, Baseus’s CloudComfort Technology undergoes continuous iteration—optimizing the ear cushion’s structure and contact area for the perfect balance of secure fit and evenly distributed pressure, while pushing silicone softness further with every generation—so that wearing your earbuds all day feels like wearing nothing at all. On the acoustic side, Baseus brings deep expertise in driver tuning and acoustic compensation algorithms and has elevated this further through a landmark collaboration with Sound by Bose on the Inspire series.

Beyond music, Baseus sees OWS at the center of a broader behavioral shift—one where users rely on their earbuds not just for music, but for focus, communication, and connection throughout the day. To meet this evolution, Baseus is actively advancing the convergence of AI and audio, bringing capabilities such as real-time multilingual translation, instant note-taking, and AI Chat across its product lineup, with continuous iteration to deliver an ever-smarter open-ear experience. As AI continues to evolve, Baseus is positioning itself at the forefront of the intelligent audio terminal era.

From shipment milestones to continuous product innovation, Baseus Audio is shaping the future of open-ear listening, setting new benchmarks for the category and unlocking what comes next.

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