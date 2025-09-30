BEAUTYEXPO & COSMOBEAUTÉ MALAYSIA 2025 OPENS, USHERING IN A NEW ERA OF INNOVATION FOR ASIA’S BEAUTY INDUSTRY

Halal-certified products, sustainable solutions, and international collaborations headline the region’s largest beauty trade exhibition

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysia’s largest & longest-running beauty trade shows, beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia (BECBM) 2025, officially opened its doors today at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, marking the start of four transformative days of global collaboration, product innovation, and trendsetting showcases.



From L to R: Mr. Khairul Nizam Moonier, Director, Lifestyle & Life Sciences Section, MATRADE; Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat, Chairman, beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté M’sia ; Ms. Margaret Ma Connolly, President, Informa Markets Asia; YB Datuk Seri Dr. Noraini Ahmad, Deputy Minister of Women, Family & Community Development; YM Tengku Khairul Adena Binti Tengku Abdullah, Selangor & Perak Royal Family, President, MEEDC; Mr. Hairol Ariffein Sahari, CEO, HDC; Mr. Gerard Leeuwenburgh, GM, Informa Markets M’sia

The prestigious Opening Ceremony was officiated by YB Datuk Seri Dr. Noraini binti Ahmad, Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, before an audience of international industry leaders, trade buyers, and media representatives. Also present were Yang Mulia Tengku Khairul Adena Almarhum Yang Mulia Tengku Abdullah Almarhum Yang Amat Mulia Tengku Zainal Kharib Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Alauddin Suleiman Shah Alhaj, Selangor & Perak Royal Family and President of Malaysia Entrepreneurs Ecosystem Data Centre (MEEDC); YBhg. Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat, Organising Chairman of beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia; Mr. Hairol Ariffein Sahari, Chief Executive Officer of Halal Development Corporation (HDC); Ms. Margaret Ma Connolly, President of Informa Markets in Asia; and Mr. Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia.

In her opening remarks, YB Datuk Seri Dr. Noraini binti Ahmad, Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, highlighted the beauty industry’s impact on economic growth and social development. “The beauty industry plays a pivotal role in creating jobs, fostering entrepreneurship, and providing pathways to better livelihoods. beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia amplify this potential by offering skills development, business opportunities, and a stage for local talent to gain international recognition.”

This year’s exhibition features 400 exhibitors showcasing 1,000 top beauty brands from 15 countries and regions, including Malaysia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States of America.

Four dedicated international pavilions from Mainland China, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan will showcase the latest breakthroughs in beauty technology, halal-certified innovations, K-beauty trends, and sustainable beauty solutions.

The exhibition floor is organised into eight specialised categories: Professional Beauty, Hair & Barber, Makeup & Cosmetics, Nail, Embroidery & Lashes, OEM/ODM, Halal Beauty, Training & Certification, and Spa & Wellness – creating a comprehensive ecosystem for sourcing, networking, and collaboration.

“What truly defines this event is not just the products on display, but the connections they create,” said YBhg. Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat, Organising Chairman of beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia. “Over the next four days, business-matching sessions, live demonstrations, product launches, and networking opportunities will provide fertile ground for partnerships, investments, and transformative collaborations.”

The 2025 edition presents an exciting line-up of competitions, showcases, and networking opportunities, including:

“Dare to Style, Born to Shine” 2025 Hair Styling Competition – Presented by the Malaysian Hairdressing Association (MHA) , showcasing creative mastery in hair design

– Presented by the , showcasing creative mastery in hair design Ambassador of The Year Barber Competition – Presented by Gamma+ , celebrating the mastery and innovative techniques of top barbers in the industry

– Presented by , celebrating the mastery and innovative techniques of top barbers in the industry Beyond Blades Hair Show – A live barbering showcase led by John Llyod and Jordan Tabakman , Global Educators of Gamma+

– A live barbering showcase led by and , Beyond Blades Look & Learn and Hands-On Workshop – Led by John Llyod and Jordan Tabakman , Global Educators of Gamma+ , showcasing cutting-edge barber techniques

– Led by and , , showcasing cutting-edge barber techniques The 5 th Malaysia Glory Cup International Beauty Competition – Organised by Youshine and hosted by Informa Markets Malaysia , spotlighting nail, eyelash, and embroidery artistry

– Organised by and hosted by , spotlighting nail, eyelash, and embroidery artistry Bloom & Groom: Skin Management Competition 2025 – Featuring advanced skincare and aesthetic treatments, supported by the Malaysia Esthetic Association, Malaysia Cosmetology Chamber of Commerce (PAMM), and Malaysia Professional Skill Development Education Association (MASDEA) , with Quarz Global Sdn Bhd as Diamond Sponsor and Impress Esteem Beauty Treatment Academy and Millabel as Platinum Sponsor

– Featuring advanced skincare and aesthetic treatments, supported by the and , with as Diamond Sponsor and and as Platinum Sponsor Asia Glory Hair & Beauty Awards 2.0 – Organised by M Star Agency and co-organised by United Asian Hairdressers Association (UAHA) , recognising excellence across multiple beauty disciplines

– Organised by and co-organised by , recognising excellence across multiple beauty disciplines Beauté Discovery Zone – A dedicated educational platform featuring industry experts delivering talks on education, skills, and innovation in the beauty sector

– A dedicated educational platform featuring industry experts delivering talks on education, skills, and innovation in the beauty sector VIP Buyer Programme – Offering exclusive access for buyers to explore new business opportunities with 1,000 brands across 15 countries and regions

The event line-up is made possible through the strong support from our sponsors Quarz Global, Impress Esteem Enterprise, SkinOrigin, Zorian, EBI Software and Millabel.

beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia 2025 is proudly endorsed by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and supported by the Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM), Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), and Halal Development Corporation (HDC). The event is further strengthened by collaborations with organisations including Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), Korea Beauty Industry Trade Association (KOBITA), Korea Cosmetic Association (KCA), International Beauty Industry Trade Association (IBITA), Taichung Cosmetics Industry Trade Union, Taiwan Federation of Women’s Beauty Business Association, World Trade Center Taichung, Association of International Certified Aesthetician (AICA), AIS International, Bumiputera Hairdressing Association (BUHA), Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers – Malaysian Cosmetics and Toiletries Industry Group (FMM-MCTIG), Ipoh Hairdressers Association (IHA), Kuching Association of Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology (KABTAC), Malaysia Professional Skill Development Education Association (MASDEA), Malaysian Hairdressing Association (MHA), Malaysia Cosmetology Chamber of Commerce (PAMM), Penang Elite Womenpreneurs Association (PEWA), and United Asian Hairdressers Association (UAHA). Their collective support amplifies the exhibition’s reach and reinforces its role as Asia’s leading platform for the beauty industry.

“Recognising this opportunity, the Halal Development Corporation (HDC) has introduced the Halal Cosmetics Sectoral Roadmap for Malaysia. This roadmap lays out clear strategies: expanding local production, enhancing R&D, strengthening global partnerships, and encouraging Halal certification across cosmetics. With these initiatives, Malaysia is well-positioned to become a global leader in Halal beauty.” said Mr. Hairol Ariffein Sahari, Chief Executive Officer of Halal Development Corporation (HDC).

“This edition reflects our industry’s resilience, our ability to embrace change, and our collective drive to lead in emerging segments such as halal, sustainable, and ethical beauty. It also reminds us that Malaysia has both the vision and the talent to serve as Southeast Asia’s gateway to the global beauty industry,” said YBhg. Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat.

Running from 30 September – 3 October 2025, beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia 2025 promises to be the region’s most powerful marketplace for sourcing, networking, and innovation exchange – setting new benchmarks for Asia’s fast-evolving beauty industry.

The exhibition is open to trade visitors daily from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, closing at 5:00 pm on the last day.

For more information about beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia 2025, visit the official websites: www.beautyexpo.com.my and www.cosmobeauteasia.com.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS (www.informamarkets.com)

Informa Markets on Beauty segment has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Tokyo), the world’s fastest-growing markets. By further expanding its strength, the Beauty Portfolio now includes a new B2B event in Miami serving the East Coast and USA, South America, and Caribbean Islands regions.

beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience, and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content, and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

