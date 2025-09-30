Forgotten medieval kingdom’s grand castle emerges after decades of research in Scotland

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Archaeologists recently announced the discovery of a grand castle affiliated with a long-forgotten medieval kingdom and nestled on an island in Scotland.

The Society of Antiquaries of Scotland announced the discovery, nearly 30 years in the making, on Sept. 17.

The discovery was made at the Finlaggan archaeological site on Islay, according to the BBC. Islay, a remote island off Scotland’s western coast, is roughly 70 miles west of Glasgow.

SCHOOLBOY SPOTS AMERICAN REVOLUTION WARSHIP ON BEACH AFTER STORM UNCOVERS 230-YEAR-OLD WRECK

Archaeologist David Caldwell directed excavations of the site between 1989 and 1998. In his recently published findings, he argued that Finlaggan was a power seat for the Lordship of the Isles, a semi-independent Gaelic kingdom during the late Middle Ages.

The gem of the project? A previously unknown and unnamed castle at Finlaggan that dates to the 12th and 13th centuries.

Recently released photos show the stone foundations and cobbled surfaces of the ancient castle, preserved beneath soil for several hundred years.

Officials also released an artist’s reconstruction of the castle, featuring a stone tower and a causeway, or bridge, connecting two small islands.

MUSEUM UNVEILS 1,300-YEAR-OLD MONK DOODLES REVEALING SURPRISING COMPLAINTS ABOUT HANGOVERS AND WEATHER

Caldwell’s findings suggest that the Lords of the Isles were a powerful dynasty, ruling from Finlaggan between 1300 and 1500 A.D.

“Evidence includes several mounts and keys that belonged to caskets which are thought to have protected documents and other valuables, and the remains of the council house, mentioned in a 1549 account, where meetings of the Council of the Isles took place,” the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland said in a statement.

“In addition, the book reveals that the main island was accessed by boat to a jetty from which cobbled paths lead to the main buildings, including a feasting hall, chapel and private accommodation, and to a causeway leading to the council chamber on the smaller island,” the organization added.

“This would have been an ideal layout for ceremonial events.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Archaeologists also found evidence of a chapel and a “large and imposing great hall,” shedding light on the scale of the complex. Historians believe the castle featured living quarters and fortifications, plus courtyards, kitchens, houses and workshops.

“The tower is estimated to have been approximately 19 by 19m overall (21m square including a plinth), making it comparable in size to stone keeps in England like those in the castles of Carlisle, Bamburgh and Lancaster,” the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland said.

Archaeologists believe the castle was either dismantled due to structural issues or destroyed by enemies. Regardless, its existence was a political statement and a sign of wealth, as large rectangular stone towers were generally limited to rival Anglo-Norman lords and rulers.

In a statement, Caldwell said he was “privileged to have led a skilled and dedicated team of specialists and volunteers on such an important project on a key place of national significance.“

MORE FROM FOX NEWS LIFESTYLE

“The processing of all the data that was gathered has been a major part of my life since the 1990s,” the archaeologist said.

“I hope I have not only provided an account of interest but also a basis for others to carry out more research in the future.”

Scotland, which has been inhabited for millennia, has been the setting of several exciting archaeological finds this year.

This summer, an archaeology student found an unusual ancient head with an eerie smile while digging at a Scottish farm.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this year, a prehistoric village was also discovered near Inverness, Scotland, at the site of a future golf course.

Source