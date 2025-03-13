Beko Triumphs at iF DESIGN AWARDS 2025 with Six Wins Across Product, UX, and Communication

Beko excels at iF DESIGN AWARDS 2025, winning six accolades across Whirlpool, Grundig, and Indesit brands in Product, UX, and Communication categories, showcasing innovative and sustainable design

ISTANBUL, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Beko continues to set new benchmarks in innovative, people-centric design, earning six prestigious iF DESIGN AWARDS 2025 across its Whirlpool, Grundig, and Indesit brands. The wins—spanning Product, User Experience (UX), and Communication disciplines—highlight the company’s commitment to combining functionality, sustainability, and intuitive design to enhance everyday life.



Grundig Elementa Hair Care

The iF DESIGN AWARD is hosted by the world’s longest-standing independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH. The awards are among the most fiercely competitive global honors in the design world and have epitomized outstanding design and design quality for over 70 years.

Beko brands secured awards across multiple categories:

Whirlpool – Three awards for its W Collection:

Product: W Collection Induction Hob, W Collection Oven Set

User Experience: W Collection Oven Set

Grundig – Two awards for user-driven innovation:

Product: Elementa Hair Care Family

User Experience: Heat Pump and Controller Mobile App

Indesit – One award for its creative brand storytelling:

Communication: Sound of Collaboration digital marketing campaign

To earn the prestigious awards the entries by Whirlpool, Grundig and Indesit had to excel in a field of over 10,000 submissions from 66 countries. The winners were selected by a distinguished jury of 131 independent experts from around the globe, impressing across five key criteria—idea, form, function, impact, and differentiation.

Whirlpool W Collection Induction Hob – Product Award Category

The W Collection Induction Hob scored highly in the Form and Function criteria. When it comes to Form, it is a celebration of sleek minimalist aesthetics and innovative features, thanks to carefully selected high-quality materials like tempered glass and stainless-steel assuring durability. With a minimalist graphic design and an invisible interface when off, it integrates smoothly into contemporary kitchens, delivering functionality with sophisticated style. More than just an appliance, this is a beautiful and practical solution that simplifies life.

In terms of Function users can set the temperature and focus on cooking thanks to HeatControl, which maintains a stable temperature so there’s no need for constant adjustments. The hob enhances performance by monitoring the temperature inside pans, not just energy output based on power levels. This feature allows continuous temperature monitoring, simplifying cooking for perfect results every time – all while optimizing energy use. Moreover, the CleanProtect nanotechnology makes cleaning effortless, just water and a sponge, saving up to six bottles of degreaser a year.

W Collection Oven Set – Product Award Category

Crafted with cutting-edge trend insights and in collaboration with top kitchen manufacturers, Whirlpool’s new oven set offers broad functionality. The oven and compact oven set exemplifies a sophisticated fusion of style, functionality, and the innovative 6TH SENSE Technology. The Oven’s SteamSense+, Food Sensing Probe, and Active Steam Control make precision cooking effortless, delivering perfect results with the right temperature and humidity every time. The Compact Oven, a versatile 3-in-1 solution, combines Steam and Microwave capabilities, ensuring impeccable results across three levels in just 45cm. Furthermore, this set is a perfect fusion of sophistication and celestial beauty, delivering a unique blend of style and function.

Whirlpool W Collection Oven Set – User Experience Award Category

Whirlpool ovens and microwaves let users cook in less time as the oven takes care of achieving perfect results. Offering functionality, the intuitive interface lies at the heart of this effortless cooking experience: a new HMI makes both automatic and traditional functions easy to discover and intuitive to select. The user experience was based on research that found users’ preference for using just a small number of functions very frequently. Hence, on the home page it is possible for users to immediately access their two favorite cooking functions (customized by each user). The design balances form and function—with the control panel presenting a minimalistic face that comes to life when switched on. This touch sensitive display takes users step by step through selecting functions, showing all information needed to achieve flawless cooking results.

Grundig Heat Pump Controller and Mobile App – User Experience Award Category

Grundig’s award winning submission to the User Experience category seamlessly brings together innovative home energy solutions with an effortless interactive digital experience. As a brand that values sustainability, Grundig seeks to take on energy pressures and the climate crisis with innovative home energy solutions.

The Heat Pump, part of Grundig Home Energy Solutions, combined with an all-in-one inverter offers a compact system that converts, stores, and uses the sun’s energy. Grundig developed the interactive device screen and a mobile app to provide access to the home energy solutions’ features, complementing control of the programs and features via the physical device interface.

Grundig Elementa Hair Care Family – Product Award Category

Elementa® Hair Care Family takes its inspiration from the 4 elements of nature—combining with innovative technologies in a simple and elegant design approach. The family includes hair dryer (Aer), steam hair straightener (Aqua), hairbrush (Terra) and hair styler (Ignis). The elements inspired by nature are reflected in the products not only visually but also technologically. Just as the combination of these elements symbolizes life, these products offer a holistic approach to hair care and styling.

Indesit “Sound of Collaboration” – Communication Award Category

Indesit’s award-winning digital marketing campaign received high scores for the strength of its creative idea. Building on Indesit’s #DoItTogether mission to empower more people to participate in household chores, the campaign shows that collaboration at home not only helps create harmony but also is the first step towards equality. The cross-platform campaign was built around a creative video that uses the power of music and rhythm. Like a band or orchestra, sounds of everyday chores make music, with each appliance and chore adding to the harmony when everyone in the home collaborates but stopping when one person stops. When everyone does their share the music starts again, supporting the brand #DoItTogether claim. The advert also brings to life Indesit appliances’ main attribute with the brand’s unique Push&Go and Turn&Go technologies that make tasks easy and accessible.

About iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been a globally recognized trademark when it comes to design excellence. The iF Design brand is internationally established as a symbol of outstanding design achievements. The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior design as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are presented on ifdesign.com. Further information on the awards can be found on the official ifdesign.com website under “Winners & iF Ranking.”

Grundig Heat Pump Controller and Mobile App



Indesit Sound of Collaboration Key Visual



Self Supporting Probe



W Collection Oven Set



W Collection Induction Hob

