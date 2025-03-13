Inter Miami CF vs. Cavalier FC: How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg game

Jamaica’s Cavalier FC will face Inter Miami for the second leg of their Round of 16 matchup at the CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament this week, here’s how to watch. (Eston Parker/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Jamaica’s Cavalier FC need a big win this week when they play Inter Miami again during the Round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup if they want to stay in the tournament. The two teams met on March 6 in Miami, where Inter took a 2-0 win despite keeping Lionel Messi on the bench. If Cavalier wants to have any hope of advancing to the quarterfinals, they’ll need to beat Miami by at least a two goal margin when they meet again this Thursday. The winner of the Round of 16 will face either the Columbus Crew or LAFC in the quarterfinals in early April.

We’ve got the remaining schedule for the second leg of the Round of 16 below so you can keep track of Miami and every other team competing. Here’s how you can tune in to Inter Miami vs. Cavalier FC tonight when the two teams meet at Stadium East Field in Kingston, Jamaica.

How to watch the Inter Miami vs. Cavalier FC game tonight:

Date: March 13, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS2

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, ViX (in Spanish), Fox Sports App

What channel is the Inter Miami vs. Cavalier FC game on?

The Inter Miami vs. Cavalier FC game will be broadcast live on FS2 tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Where to stream the Inter Miami vs. Cavalier FC game:

You can tune into FS2 on streaming platforms like Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV.

Fubo TV gives you access to FS1, FS2 and 100+ more live channels. Starting at $85/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for sports fans but it’s one of the most comprehensive ways to catch events like the CONCACAF Champions League and many others all year-round, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get unlimited cloud DVR storage. Right now you can get $20 off your first month of any Fubo tier. And you can try all this free, too! Try free at Fubo

DirecTV Stream’s new tier, the MySports package, has the channels you need to watch hundreds of live sporting events including the CONCACAF Champions League. With access to the Fox, FS1, FS2 & 20+ more channels, it’s one of the best ways to watch sports in 2025. After a free trial, MySports costs $70/month. Try free at DirecTV Stream

CONCACAF Round of 16 Remaining Schedule:

All times Eastern.

Second Leg Matches

Tuesday, March 11

Cruz Azul vs Seattle Sounders FC @ Estadio Olímpico Universitario, México City, 8:30 p.m. (Tubi)

Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles FC @ Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH, 9:30 p.m. (FS2)

Tigres UANL vs FC Cincinnati @ Estadio Universitario, Monterrey, MEX, 11:30 p.m. (FS2)

Wednesday, March 12

CF Monterrey vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC @ Estadio Corona, Torreón, MEX 8:30 p.m. (FS2)

Los Angeles Galaxy vs CS Herediano @ Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA, 10:30 p.m. (FS2)

Club América vs CD Guadalajara @ Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, México City, MEX, 10: 30 p.m. (Tubi)

Thursday, March 13

Cavalier FC vs Inter Miami CF @ National Stadium, Kingston, JAM, 8 p.m. (FS2)

LD Alajuelense vs Pumas UNAM @ Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, CRC 10 p.m. (FS2)

Other ways to watch CONCACAF Soccer without cable:

Source