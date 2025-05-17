Best Amazon early Memorial Day deals: Snag rare markdowns on AirPods, Shark vacs and more

Got the beach on the brain this week? Maybe it’s because the Cannes Film Fest opened down on the Côte d’Azur, complete with a new dress code that puts a serious damper on red-carpet fabulousness. (Quel outrage!) Maybe because in Miami, there’s a smashing new museum exhibit that celebrates the evolution of the swimsuit over the past century. Or maybe it’s because we’re just a week away from summer’s unofficial kick-off, and we’re ready to dive into the best Amazon Memorial Day deals. Yeah, that must be it…

Amazon’s early Memorial Day sale is officially running, with markdowns on everything from Apple AirPods (save nearly $30) to a Shark self-cleaning robot vacuum, currently at a record-low 50% off. Of course, summertime is skin-health-awareness time, so you’ll also want to grab yourself this Bethenny Frankel-approved Bliss vitamin C serum for just $15 (down from $30). The poolside chaise awaits — get on the good foot with some cushy half-price slide sandals. Enjoy a flying-insect massacre while killing time on the patio — we’re all abuzz about this 50%-off bug zapper.

Sound exciting? Well, we’re just warming up — a slew of Amazon Memorial Day sale savings awaits…

Advertisement Advertisement

In this guide: Rare Amazon deals | All-time low prices | Best beauty and wellness deals | Best home deals | Best outdoor deals | Best kitchen deals | Best tech deals | Best fashion deals

Amazon early Memorial Day sale: Rare sales

Amazon If you’ve been holding off on buying AirPods until there’s a sale, consider this the time to pounce. This pair features active noise cancellation, and if it’s a high-quality, comfortable listening experience you’re after, these earbuds more than deliver. With up to four hours of listening time per charge (and 20 hours of battery life via the charging case), you’ll be able to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more with limited interruption. They’ve only dipped lower a few times, and not by very much. $150 at Amazon

Amazon More than 6,000 of these powerful handvacs have been purchased in the past month, so you know it’s doing something right. Though it weighs just over two pounds, shoppers rave about its strong suction and decent battery life. Plus, you’ll be able to zap up larger pieces of debris, thanks to its big mouth(!) According to my price trackers, it’s down to its best price in years. $28 at Amazon

Amazon This is the latest version of this iPad, so the fact that it’s already on sale makes this a deal worth considering. According to Yahoo Senior Deals Writer Chris McGraw, “It’s an ultra-light, thin tablet that’s powerful enough to replace your laptop for most tasks but slips into your bag without a second thought. With a large 11-inch Liquid Retina display, you’re swiping and scrolling in vibrant color and sharpness that makes any screen that came before feel like an old tube TV. “If you’ve got a habit of toggling between a dozen apps, streaming videos and replying to messages at once, you’re in for a treat. This iPad is ready to keep up with whatever you throw its way. And if you’re into gaming, the graphics capabilities mean you can play even demanding games without dropping a frame.” $299 at Amazon

Amazon This tough-as-nails pot has “Lodged” its way in my heart. There’s not much I haven’t made in this thing, from pasta dishes and stews to fried doughnuts, and it’s all turned out exceptionally. Its 7.5-quart capacity can fit enough to feed a crowd, and since it’s heat-safe up to 500°F, I never have to worry when placing it in the oven. Its slick enamel coating makes cleanup a cinch — never more than a rinse with soap and water, followed by a quick wipe. At under $100 (hundreds less than a certain French brand), it may have you asking: “Le who?” Plus, it’s down to its best price in years. Check out my full Lodge Dutch oven review for more. $55 at Amazon

Amazon Robovacs come in clutch for lazy — er, I mean, efficient — cleaners like me. But for a completely hands-off experience? You’ll want a self-cleaning model, like this popular unit. It can run up to 110 minutes per charge, and its large dust bin can hold about 60 days’ worth of debris before needing to be emptied. Not to mention, it’s currently on sale for its lowest price yet. Save $251 | Lowest price ever $248 at Amazon

Amazon Senior Style Writer Rebecca Carhart says, “A lightweight moisturizer that won’t clog your pores is a must for warmer weather, and fans say this hydrating cream from Kiehl’s is just that. It’s formulated with 4.5% squalane and glacial glycoproteins (protective compounds that are indeed found in thick slabs of Antarctic ice) that help keep your face moisturized for up to a full day. Also in the mix: avocado, apricot and sweet almond oil.” My price trackers tell me this fan-favorite hasn’t dropped lower since February. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Ever wish you could connect your earbuds to the in-flight entertainment rather than using those flimsy headphones the airline hands out? Senior Tech Writer Rick Broida calls this a “genius gadget” in his review, saying it “worked flawlessly, pairing easily with my AirPods Pro and remembering that connection from one session to the next.” It’s on rare sale for its lowest price of 2025, so grab one before your next flight. (Psst: You can also hook it up to the treadmill at the gym.) $42 at Amazon

Amazon Get unstuck with a set of slick pots and pans. This attractive 14-piece collection just about has it all: 8- and 11-inch frying pans, a 4.3-quart casserole with lid, 1.8- and 4.5-quart saucepans with lids, four pan protectors, a spatula and a mixing spoon. That’s all for a record-low $66 — less than you’d pay for a single pan from many brands. Check out our roundup of the best cookware sets for additional options. Save $44 | Lowest price ever $66 at Amazon

Amazon early Memorial Day sale: All-time low prices

Amazon Whether you’re stowing away shorts and sundresses in the winter or puffer coats and comforters in the summer, these roomy storage bags will keep everything organized from season to season. Each one has an impressive 60-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won’t forget what you stashed in them. Apply the on-page code, and you’ll score them for as low as they’ve ever been. Check out our full Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags review for more. Save $16 with code | Lowest price ever XQR38PG6 $9 at Amazon

Amazon Tired of dealing with a menagerie of remotes every time you want to watch TV? Stop the insanity with this top-seller (which happens to be the newest model) — it can replace ’em all. You’ll be able to effortlessly switch between the news, sports, live TV and your favorite streaming platforms for easy access to millions of shows and movies. Plus, this is as low as it’s ever been. Save $17 with code | Lowest price ever NEWHDFTV $18 at Amazon

Amazon Carhart says, “This innovative tool is designed to dry your hair quickly to prevent it from getting damaged. You can adjust the heat and speed settings depending on your hair texture for a customized treatment. And it comes with three different attachments that make styling a breeze.” Yes, it’s still a bit pricey even with the $100 discount, but this price marks an all-time low. It’s also much less expensive than, say, a Dyson hair dryer. Save $100 | Lowest price ever $300 at Amazon

Amazon Spring allergies making you all sorts of sniffly? An air purifier can help remove airborne irritants, and this highly rated model is down to its best price, well, ever. It covers up to 2,000 square feet and has a three-stage filtration system to trap as much as 99.99% of dust and allergens. Oh, and you’ll rest easier — in the literal sense — as its quiet sleep mode allows it to do its job without disturbing your slumber. Save $49 with coupon | Lowest price ever $71 at Amazon

Amazon early Memorial Day sale: Beauty

Amazon Say cheese! Your journey to brighter teeth just got a lot easier, thanks to this whitening kit. All you do is apply the gel to your teeth via the pen for 30-60 minutes a day, and after five days, you should see a serious difference (i.e., as much as 10 shades whiter). You’ll get about 30 treatments out of this pack, and at 60% off, this is one of the best prices I’ve seen it marked down to. Now that’s something to smile about. $16 at Amazon

Amazon When she’s not dishing about the best chicken salad, Bethenny Frankel is getting real about the skin care products she deems worthwhile. “I’m a vitamin C girl,” Bethenny shares in one video. “I don’t drink my orange juice, but I put vitamin C serum on every day.” This Amazon favorite is one of her go-tos. “It’s great for year-round daytime [wear],” she says. “[Bright Idea is] hydrating, plumping, brightening. … Not all vitamin C is created equal!” At nearly 50% off, it’s down to its best price in months, and it rarely dips lower than this. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Eyes looking a little fatigued? These No. 1 bestselling patches are formulated with plant-based collagen, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to hydrate the delicate skin underneath. They also have a cooling effect to brighten tired peepers for a more refreshed appearance. (No one has to know you were up until 4 a.m. scrolling through social media.) Celebs like Leona Lewis use these masks, so get ’em while they’re on sale. Save $9 with coupon $20 at Amazon

Amazon Not only will this 2-in-1 tool help free up some space in your bathroom cabinet, it’ll also be a bit easier on your tresses, thanks to its non-pulling titanium plates. Whether you’re going for a sleek, straight look or want some wavy curls, you’ll be able to select your desired temperature (the LCD display lets you know once it’s heated to your liking). Apply the on-page code to save nearly 80%. Save $110 with code MGLSU8JO $30 at Amazon

Amazon Senior Beauty Editor Jennifer Romolini says, “This Sarah Jessica Parker favorite brand is a drugstore skin care legend for a reason: It’s proven to work. In a clinical study, 97% of those who tried the Retinol Correxion reported smoother skin after just a single night. Users said their skin was 63% more hydrated after one week and visibly firmer after a month. RoC’s retinol serum is recommended and tested by dermatologists.” Thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by it too, and this pack is over 30% off. $23 at Amazon

Amazon Keep your choppers pristine with this pulsating plaque-buster. According to the brand, it’s up to seven times more effective than manual brushing (31,000 brush strokes per minute will do that!), and the 14-day battery life means you’ll only have to charge it every two weeks or so. It’s compact enough to pack in your suitcase for on-the-go oral hygiene, but the biggest reason to smile? It’s currently down to its best price ever. Check out our roundup of the best electric toothbrushes for more. Save $20 | Lowest price ever $30 at Amazon

Amazon Got unwanted body hair but don’t want to shell out for pricey spa treatments? This at-home IPL hair-removal device pumps out 999,999 hair-zapping “flashes,” meaning you’ll be able to use it for years to come. With five power levels to choose from, it allows you to start with less intensity and work your way up to remove hair from your legs, arms, face — pretty much anywhere but your eyebrows. While this isn’t the lowest price I’ve seen, it’s still a discount worth snagging, considering it’s recently jumped as high as $100. $63 at Amazon

Amazon early Memorial Day sale: Home

Amazon Want to start your bedtime on the right foot, er, head? You’d be wise to snag this popular pair while it’s over 75% off. Filled with a lofty down alternative stuffing, these plush, machine-washable pillows are moisture-wicking and promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. Plus, they’re designed to be suitable for stomach, back and side sleepers. Save $76 with code L47N8PRU $24 at Amazon

Amazon You can never be too careful when it comes to carbon monoxide, and this No. 1 bestseller has barely dipped lower than its current price all year. What makes this one so nifty is the fact that it can be plugged into a wall or used with AA batteries in case of a power outage. Snag one for every floor of your home while you can save 35%. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Soggy bath mats, begone: This ultra-thick, impossibly soft rug is made of highly absorbent and quick-drying chenille microfiber. Its plush texture will feel like heaven under your feet, and at 40% off, it’s within a dollar of its lowest price ever. $9 at Amazon

Amazon There’s no need to spend an hour on your knees furiously scrubbing away at your shower when you have one of these on hand. It’s garnered thousands of great reviews and features two adjustable speeds to cut through bathtub grime, soap scum and grout stains with little to no elbow grease on your part. Its retractable handle allows you to clean without crouching over, and it comes with four brushes for tackling a variety of spaces in your home. Apply the on-page coupon and code to snag it for about as low as it gets. Check out our full Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber review for more. Save $31 with Prime, coupon and code HOTSCRUBBER $19 at Amazon

Amazon While I’d typically urge you to steer clear of sharks, this is one I’d recommend getting up close and personal with. Its super-strong suction targets pet hair and other debris hiding within the depths of your carpets, and it can run for up to 40 minutes before needing a recharge. Need to dust off furniture, countertops or the inside of your car? Just pop out the built-in handvac. You’ll save over 40% with this deal — it’s close to as low as it’s been since October. $150 at Amazon

Amazon If snoozing has become a pain in the neck — in the all-too literal sense — this body-conforming pillow just might be your ticket to a comfier night’s sleep. Its cushy material adapts to the shape of your head and neck to help relieve pressure and provide gentle support. Plus, it can be folded down for traveling and will bounce back to its original shape upon being washed. According to my price trackers, this is as low as it’s been on sale for since last summer. $60 at Amazon

Amazon This No. 1 bestselling inflatable bed will really come in handy as a comfy campsite crash pad or a sleep slab for houseguests. Its built-in pump (yes!) will blow it up in minutes, and horizontal beams help keep it propped up to prevent sagging during the night. An impressive 600-pound weight capacity speaks to its durability, and this deal drops the price to one of its lowest in months. $50 at Amazon

Amazon early Memorial Day sale: Outdoors

Amazon Soon, our yards will be filled with little pests looking to make a meal out of our arms and legs, and if you’d rather not have to douse yourself in bug spray all season, this zapper will become your new best friend. It attracts insects via blue-violet light, then promptly fries them to a crisp once they’re caught in its electric grid. Gross, but better than dealing with a bunch of itchy bites! $30 at Amazon

Amazon Tackle those overgrown shrubs and branches in your yard with ease, thanks to this lightweight (as in, less than 4-pound) chainsaw. It’s conveniently cordless, features an auto-oiling system and comes with two batteries that can each run for up to an hour per charge. Apply the on-page coupon and code to get it for 50% off. Save $31 with coupon and code BY3868Z9 $31 at Amazon

Amazon You’ll be so relieved to have this portable air compressor in the trunk when you realize one tire’s looking a little floppy. It takes just minutes to pump it back to normal, and you can do all four tires on a single charge. You can also use it on b-balls, bike tires and balloons. Snag it while it’s down to the lowest price I’ve seen (a worthwhile deal, even if the starting price is as inflated as your tires will be). Save $43 with Prime and code | Lowest price ever PZH5SBQF $35 at Amazon

Amazon Gardening is so much more enjoyable when you don’t have to bend or kneel, which might explain why thousands of shoppers have purchased this raised planter in the past month. Attractive and practical, it has a drainage system and water reservoir and holds up to 12.7 gallons of soil. That’s a good deal of herbs you can fit! While we’re on the subject of good deals, it’s only dropped lower than its current price by about $4 all year. $79 at Amazon

Amazon early Memorial Day sale: Kitchen

Amazon A dull knife just won’t cut it when it comes to efficient (and safe) slicing and dicing. If you’d rather not shell out for a whole new set of blades, you can hone the ones you already have courtesy of this nifty tool. It has five settings for sharpening and polishing just about any knife in your kitchen, aside from ceramic blades — just a few swipes, and you’ll be on your way to chopping slippery tomatoes like a champ. It’s never dropped lower than its current price, so snag it while you can save over 70%. Save $24 with code | Lowest price ever 8GZRIGOZ $10 at Amazon

Amazon These kitchen essentials aren’t just Amazon bestsellers, they’re also Yahoo-editor-approved. “Durable yet lightweight, the flip-style lids were easy to clean and, when locked, the set proved to be airtight,” says our home & garden expert Kristin Granero, who named them “best food storage containers overall” after testing many brands. She continues, “Based on our experience, the containers are also odor- and stain-resistant, so they still smell fresh and look like new after being used to store colorfully sauced foods such as marinara sauce and hot wings. Unlike some other plastic containers on the market, these containers have excellent clarity — especially helpful when you need to identify food quickly or navigate a fully stocked fridge.” Since 2023, they’ve only dipped lower in price by a dollar. Check out our full roundup of the best food storage containers for more. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling blade was crafted with comfort in mind. Its lightweight, ergonomic Pakkawood handle is smoother than actual wood (not to mention, easier to clean) and was designed to minimize wrist stress while offering a stable grip. The 2.5-millimeter blade is made of stainless steel that’s rust-, corrosion- and discoloration-resistant, so as long as you keep it sharp, it should endure many a meal-prep session. Word to the wise: Skip the dishwasher and wash this knife (and, in my opinion, all knives) by hand to prolong its life. One cool feature? Those little hollowed-out ovals lining the blade help prevent sticking, a boon when you’re slicing watery onions and tomatoes. Even cooler? This 62% discount. $27 at Amazon

Amazon Smelly fridge? Yeah, not so appetizing. But this unassuming stink slayer works for up to 10 years (yes, you read that right) to keep things fresh. All you do is place it inside and, well, that’s actually it. Sorry, baking soda — you’ve been replaced. This little doodad can also go in closets, drawers, your car … anywhere that could use some stench removal. This is the lowest it’s been since last summer, so scoop it up while you can. $22 at Amazon

Amazon Smaller households don’t need a behemoth taking up precious counter space — this sleek, compact model gets the job done and looks great doing it. While it only has two slots, those slots are wide, meaning you can toast bagels and thicker slices of bread. Speaking of bread (and saving it), this appliance is on sale for as low as it’s been since January. $22 at Amazon

Amazon early Memorial Day sale: Tech

Amazon Scoring a new MacBook on sale is always a win, and this price is close to as low as this model’s ever been marked down to. According to McGraw, “This version features the latest generation M4 chip, meaning you’ll get a much more powerful computer with everything else you love about the MacBook Air, including its outstanding 18-hour battery life and gorgeous 13.6-inch screen.” $849 at Amazon

Amazon Prefer a smaller tablet over a bulky laptop? This one’s within a dollar of its best price ever. McGraw says, “Think this is just a slightly larger version of your phone? Think again. With a 3:2 aspect ratio compared to the iPhone’s 2:1, the iPad Mini is much wider and, for those who use their tablets to read, can fit more text and feels more like a book or magazine in your hand. Speaking of fitting in your hand, it’s much less cumbersome than the full-size iPad, making it great for travel or slipping into a backpack for your commute.” $400 at Amazon

Amazon Whether you’d like to count your steps during warm-weather walks, track your heart rate at the gym or learn more about the quality of your snoozing, this sleek smartwatch lets you do it all right from your wrist. It even has a built-in GPS and digital wallet, so you’ll probably never want to take it off (the battery holds a charge for up to a week, so you’ll rarely need to). This deal includes a six-month premium membership, and the price is the best I’ve seen since February. $119 at Amazon

Amazon Never lose your luggage, purse, keys, car — anything, really — again. Just attach one of these to the item you want to track and you’ll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. The deal on this four-pack brings each tag down to about $20 (they typically retail for around $25 a pop). Grab a few for your, er, forgetful family members! $80 at Amazon

Amazon Here’s a simple way to elevate movie night: This pint-sized projector creates a 200-inch screen for your viewing pleasure and can be connected to your laptop, TV stick, tablet, smartphone and more. Plus, it comes with a tiny tripod, and at over 60% off, it’s within a few dollars of its lowest price ever. Save $68 with code J4OULXK2 $42 at Amazon

Amazon early Memorial Day sale: Style

Amazon RHOBH star Kyle Richards is a fan of this cute athletic top, which has a built-in sports bra and is made of moisture-wicking material. During an Amazon Live, she said, “This sports bra is great,” adding, “It holds everything in. You know when [sports bras] are either too thick or too thin? This is the perfect thickness.” Snag this bestseller while it’s down to its lowest price since 2022. $18 at Amazon

Amazon “These have a tapered silhouette that looks good on practically any shape,” says Carhart. “Over 49,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of the classic denim bottoms, with one saying they are ‘the best fitting, most flattering‘ jeans they have ever worn. … At this price, you can buy more than one wash without breaking the bank. This comes in handy since there are a whopping 80+ colors to choose from.” FYI, they rarely dip lower than this — check out our executive editor’s full review of the bestselling jeans for more. $19 at Amazon

Amazon Everyone needs a comfy pair of house shoes, and these ultra-cushy slip-ons have 1.7-inch soles to help with shock absorption. You can also wear them outdoors (gotta show off that pedicure!), and their nonslip bottoms help prevent you from sliding all about. This discount saves you nearly 45%. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Working out is hard enough without worrying about, er, spillage. With four adjustable criss-cross bands and removable padding, these bras will help you feel more secure whether you’re on the treadmill or the tennis court. Oh, and you don’t have to take the term sweat sesh literally; the stretchy fabric is designed to draw moisture away from your skin, making exercise a little more bearable. There are two color combos to choose from, and both are on sale for an all-time low. Save $8 with coupon | Lowest price ever $17 at Amazon

It’s time to think inside the box … as in, think about what you’d like to see inside of your next Amazon box. (Getty Images)

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Source