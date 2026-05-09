Chinese Publishing Delegation Takes Center Stage at 2026 Buenos Aires International Book Fair

Books Link China and Latin America, Ushering in a New Chapter of Cultural Dialogue

BEIJING, May 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On April 23, the 2026 Buenos Aires International Book Fair kicked off its 50th edition, a flagship event in the Spanish-speaking world gathering over 1,500 exhibitors from 40+ countries and regions.



Books Link China and Latin America, Ushering in a New Chapter of Cultural Dialogue

Organized by China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd., China’s leading publishers participated with engaging displays and events, becoming a standout highlight.

China Pavilion: A Cultural Gateway

Under the theme Reading China, the China pavilion sits in a prime spot, blending Eastern charm with modern design. It features 600+ titles and a special Sino-Argentine literary exhibition, drawing local readers and industry insiders. A reader from Córdoba, Argentina, told reporters at the pavilion: "China and Argentina are geographically distant, but both our literatures share profound themes of patriotism, family and friendship. I hope to read more works by Chinese writers."

Diverse Cultural and Publishing Exchanges

The delegation hosted 11 events, including the Sino-Argentine Contemporary Literary Dialogue and industry cooperation seminars. Radina Dimitrova, renowned sinologist from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, noted that books serve as a timeless path of culture and ink bridging China and Argentina, highlighting the power of literary exchange to foster mutual understanding.

Paula Pampín, Editor-in-Chief of Argentina’s Ediciones Corregidor, emphasized that books should be regarded not merely as commercial commodities but as the most effective vehicle for cultural diplomacy. She stressed the value of direct Chinese-to-Latin American Spanish translation, avoiding filtered interpretations via European languages, and called for stable long-term cooperation such as joint publishing initiatives.

The events also covered university sessions, poetry sharing, copyright collaboration, co-publishing and overseas distribution. Delegates held in-depth B2B talks with representatives from CLACSO, the Peruvian cultural delegation and Argentine Book Chamber.

Heritage Demonstrations Captivate Fair-goers

An intangible cultural heritage event, showcasing paper-cutting, calligraphy and traditional performances, delighted visitors, forging warm cultural connections through interactive displays.

Growing Ties for Years to Come

Tailored for Spanish-speaking audiences, the exhibition highlighted diverse localized publications. Moving forward, Chinese publishers will deepen copyright cooperation, literary exchanges and academic ties with Latin America, strengthening cross-cultural bonds.

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