Best massage guns of 2025, according to a personal trainer

Over the last few years, massage guns have gone from niche to mainstream. These handheld recovery tools offer something more traditional massages often don’t: deep, repetitive muscle relief you can access anytime. “The thing that matters most above all is consistency,” says Jason Sonners, DC, a chiropractic physician and recovery researcher at NJ HBOT Center. “Even a simple device without all the bells and whistles will work if used regularly.”

But with prices ranging from $80 to $600, and features like heat therapy, LED lights and app syncing to consider, choosing the right one can get complicated. Some are built for travel, others pack serious power and a few introduce new tech like orbital motion that feels completely different from standard percussion.

The science, while still new, is solid with small studies indicating that percussive therapy can boost circulation, ease soreness and support recovery when used correctly. Gemma Eves, a massage therapist and founder of NeuroMassage, shared that every massage therapist she knows now uses a consumer massage gun. “Years back, there was a big gap between pro and consumer devices, but now the consumer versions are so good that most of us stick with them,” she says.

Another benefit of owning a massage gun is that you can use it daily, which can do more for you than the occasional manual massage, according to Sonners. Percussion also encourages blood vessel dilation, increases nitric oxide (which can aid in recovery), and “does a better job softening the fascia layers than manual massage does, with less discomfort,” Sonners says.

To figure out which massage guns are actually worth it in 2025, I (a personal trainer) tested nine devices across a range of price points. I measured each gun’s noise level, pushed their stall force to the limit and put each one through real-life use to see which offered the best mix of power, portability and everyday usability.

Best overall massage gun

Rally Rally wins our best overall award because it completely reimagines what a massage gun can feel like, delivering an orbital motion that’s genuinely more comfortable than traditional percussion while maintaining serious therapeutic power. At 80 watts with an 11 mm amplitude and ~100 newton stall force, it backs up its innovative approach with legitimate power and performance specs that rival devices costing hundreds more. What really makes Rally shine is its dual-mode flexibility. You can use it face-on for a soothing orbital massage or tilt it sideways for more traditional percussion, giving you two different experiences in one device. The orbital motion creates natural heat through friction (no electric heating elements), which Sonners explains increases blood flow and boosts muscle recovery and relaxation. In testing, Rally was the most comfortable device by far, with no harsh pounding, just smooth, effective relief. It’s also exceptionally quiet at 40 decibels (which I measured myself using a smartphone app at all of the speed settings) and comes with a sleek magnetic charging dock. At 2.4 pounds, it’s on the heavier side, which can make doing a self back massage tricky, but for overall performance and comfort, Rally is in a class of its own. Pros Orbital motion feels incredibly comfortable

Natural heat generation without electric heating element

Exceptionally quiet operation at 40 decibels

Face-on and sideways positioning offers versatility

Premium build quality with magnetic charging dock Cons Heavier design makes self-massage challenging

Higher price point than more basic alternatives $499 at Rally

More massage guns we like for 2025

Therabody Theragun PRO Plus takes the top spot in our premium category by providing the most feature-rich massage gun experience I tested. It blends unmatched power (16mm amplitude and 60 pounds of stall force) with advanced extras like heat therapy, near-infrared LED light treatment and biometric tracking for a next-level approach to recovery. What makes the PRO Plus stand out is its multi-modal recovery system. The heat attachment reaches therapeutic temps fast, while the red light therapy adds another layer of potential recovery value. “Heat does help with increased blood flow and red light [can] actually stimulate more nitric oxide than percussion alone,” says Sonners. That said, it’s important to note that Therabody doesn’t provide specific details on the wavelength of the red light delivered, so it’s not entirely clear whether it’s providing a therapeutic level dosage. App integration also gives users access to pro-developed routines, and the onboard LCD screen means you can follow along without constantly checking your phone. Backed by research indicating that percussive therapy reduces soreness and improves mobility when used properly, the PRO Plus helps you get it right every time. At 3.6 pounds, it’s not the lightest tool around, and the $600 price tag makes it a serious investment. But for athletes, physical therapy patients or anyone who wants the most advanced, recovery-focused massage gun on the market, the PRO Plus delivers far more than just deep percussion. Pros Most powerful motor with deepest penetration

Heat and LED light therapy included

Comprehensive app with guided routines

Premium build quality justifies investment Cons Very expensive at $600

Heavy for extended use $600 at Therabody

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro comes in. It helps loosen up tight quads after heavy lifts and keeps shoulders loose through multiday competitions, all without the $600+ price tag of some premium models (we’re looking at you, Theragun Pro Plus!). Research indicates that percussive therapy can improve joint mobility, recovery and performance when used properly following exercise. The 2 Pro delivers the power, consistency and technique-friendly design athletes are likely to appreciate when they’re looking for real-time results. Zach Smith, a physical therapist who works with athletes, uses Hypervolts in his practice. “Spending a little bit more money on a product that’s going to be durable pays off long-term,” he says. He also recommends choosing devices that won’t stall under pressure and offer at least 20 pounds of stall force. The 2 Pro easily exceeds that, delivering 40–50 pounds of stall force and speeds up to 2,700 parts per million. This tool is also packed with athlete-friendly features: A removable handle for fast battery swaps, a pressure sensor with LED indicators and expert-led app routines from trainers like Kelly Starrett. These additions make it especially useful for high-volume use and structured recovery. Yes, it’s a bit on the heavy side (like some of our other top picks), and the gun-style shape can make back massage tricky if you don’t have someone to lend a hand, but for athletes looking for real power and durability without the premium markup, the Hypervolt 2 Pro is a standout option. Pros Excellent power-to-price ratio for serious training

Pressure sensor with helpful LED indicators

Removable handle for easy battery swaps

Expert-led routines from top trainers Cons Gun shape awkward for lower back

Weight can make it challenging to hold for long periods $299 at Amazon

Bob and Brad Bob & Brad Q2 Pro delivers in a big way. For under $80, it offers heat and cold therapy — functions usually reserved for higher-end models — and still manages to pack in real percussive strength. Physiotherapist Casey Levesque believes that “one of the more important features that massage guns come with is heat, which helps to relax the muscles, improve circulation and blood flow,” making this device’s temperature range (104–133°F for heat, 50–59°F for cold) a big plus. Despite its mini size (just 0.95 pounds), the Q2 Pro holds its own. It provides a 35-pound stall force, which is more than enough for effective muscle relief, and the heating/cooling functions switch quickly and perform as promised. USB-C charging adds modern ease of use, a nice bonus some pricier models don’t offer. There are trade-offs, though. A 7 mm amplitude limits how deep it can go, and its small frame can make reaching certain spots tricky. But for budget-conscious users who want serious functionality without spending hundreds of dollars, the Q2 Pro is easily one of the best values on the market. Pros Both heat and cold therapy included

Surprisingly solid build quality for price

USB-C charging for universal compatibility

Legitimate percussion power despite compact size Cons Smaller size limits reach for self-massage

Only 7 mm amplitude for shallow penetration $90 at Amazon

Therabody Theragun Mini stands out by actually delivering on the promise of true, travel-ready convenience. Weighing just 1.5 pounds, with a compact size that’s small enough to slip into a purse or small gym bag, it outperforms bulkier “portable” models that still feel clunky on the go. Eves personally uses one of these mini devices: “I find it easier to handle, being lighter weight,” she says, which is a real-world nod to its usability. What makes the Mini more than just a vacay-friendly alternative is how well it’s designed for everyday use. A travel lock prevents accidental activation in transit, the LED speed indicator is easy to read and the included soft case offers legit protection, which makes it feel more premium than cheaper compact models. It also holds its own in performance: 12 mm amplitude and 20 pounds of stall force mean it delivers an impressive massage, all with Theragun’s signature triangular grip that makes self-massage simpler than gun-style designs. Sure, it comes with only three attachments and it won’t reach every spot, but for travelers, frequent gym-goers or anyone craving a compact solution without cutting corners, the Mini is a smart, portable pick. Pros Truly compact size fits in purses

Travel lock prevents accidental activation

Quality soft travel case included

LED speed indicator shows current setting Cons Limited reach due to compact design

Only three attachments — fewer than most larger models $220 at Therabody

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 proves you don’t need a bulky device to get serious results. Weighing just 1.5 pounds and priced at $129, it delivers serious percussion that rivals much pricier models. This makes it a standout choice for anyone who wants compact power without the premium price tag. Smith sums it up well: “For the average person, you don’t need to go with the pro or elite version of any of these guns, the base model will do,” and the Go 2 makes that case convincingly. This massage gun strikes a great balance of strength and portability with a 40W motor that provided me with an effective self-massage across all my major muscle groups during testing. The three-hour battery life keeps it going without constant recharging, and USB-C charging adds everyday convenience even if its gun-shaped build is a bit less compact than triangular designs. Yes, it only includes two attachments, and I found it a bit trickier to reach awkward areas (like the middle of my back), but for those who want reliable power in a sleek, no-fuss package, the Hypervolt Go 2 nails the balance of performance, portability and price. Pros Impressive power for 1.5-pound weight

Great value at $129

Powerful self-massage capability despite size

Three-hour battery life for extended use Cons Only two attachments limit versatility

Gun shape less ergonomically friendly than triangular $129 at Amazon

Therabody Theragun Sense brings a wellness-first approach to the massage gun world. Designed with relaxation and stress relief in mind, it’s ideal for evening use thanks to quiet operation starting at just 38 decibels on its lowest setting. This makes it the quietest we tested. A focus on holistic recovery is the major selling point for the Sense. While testing, the built-in LCD guided me through sleep routines and breath work exercises, and a biometric sensor personalized sessions based on my body’s feedback. Though the sensor feels more like a wellness bonus than a must-have, the overall experience is crafted for calm. Dr. Yash Mehta, DO, who has special training in physical medicine, rehabilitation and spine and musculoskeletal medicine, says massage guns are a great addition to traditional treatments, especially for “myofascial pain and trigger points” that can interfere with sleep. Research backs the connection between muscle tension relief and improved sleep quality, too, especially when percussion is used as part of a consistent wellness routine. At $250, it’s priced higher than basic models, and you’re paying for its wellness-oriented features rather than sheer power. But if you’re looking to use a massage gun as part of a nightly wind-down or stress-reduction ritual, the Sense is one of the most thoughtful options out there. Pros Quietest operation at 38-50 decibels

Sleep and breath work routines built-in

LCD screen guides through programs

Biometric sensor for personalized sessions Cons Premium price for wellness-focused features

Biometric sensor is awkward to use $250 at Therabody

Types of massage guns

Standard full-size massage guns: Offer powerful performance, suitable for deep tissue therapy. These typically weigh 2-4 pounds and feature the strongest motors with stall forces of 35+ pounds, making them ideal for athletes and users who need maximum penetration for dense muscle tissue. Most include 4-6 attachments and battery life of 2+ hours.

Mini/portable massage guns: Compact and lightweight, these smaller tools are ideal for travel and on-the-go relief. They typically weigh under 2 pounds and are designed to fit in gym bags or purses. These devices prioritize convenience without sacrificing effectiveness. While they offer less power and fewer attachments than full-size models, quality mini guns still offer meaningful therapeutic benefit for everyday muscle tension.

Massage guns with heat therapy: Combining percussive therapy with heat to enhance muscle relaxation, the heat helps increase blood flow and muscle flexibility, making stretching and mobility (including percussive massage) work more effective. Some devices use electric heating elements that reach specific temperatures, while others like Rally generate natural heat through friction during orbital motion.

Massage guns with app connectivity: These devices provide guided routines and customizable settings you can easily adjust via smartphone apps. They may also sync with your fitness tracker to provide personalized recovery plans based on your activity data, offer expert-led routines from professional trainers and help ensure proper usage duration and technique for safety and effectiveness.

Factors to consider when purchasing a massage gun

Amplitude and PPM

Stroke length, or amplitude, determines how deeply a massage gun reaches into your muscle tissue. Levesque recommends “a device with a deeper stroke, or amplitude around 12–16 mm with a range of speeds” to effectively target surface and deeper layers of muscle tissue. While PPM (percussions per minute) affects intensity, Smith points out that motor strength matters more: Look for “something with a 60W motor and above” to ensure you’re getting enough power to back it up.

Size and weight

A massage gun’s weight can make or break its usability — especially if you’re trying to reach tricky spots like your back. Eves explains, “If the gun is too heavy or awkward to hold, it’ll just sit in the drawer.” In other words, a lighter, easier-to-maneuver model is often more useful than one overloaded with specs.

Battery life

For frequent users and anyone traveling, battery life becomes a key factor. Most quality models run 2–3 hours per charge. Smith notes, “battery life also tends to be a focus for my athletes, especially when traveling long distances or having multiple competitions in one day without resources for charging.”

Noise level

Volume isn’t tied to performance, but it does affect how and where you’ll use your massage gun. Our testing found a range from 38 to 60 decibels, so consider whether you’ll need something quiet enough for shared spaces or nighttime wind-down sessions.

Ergonomics

A good grip makes self-massage more effective and less frustrating. Mehta recommends “a more ergonomic handle to allow easier access to various body parts,” calling out the triangular handle design from Theragun a favorite for ease of use and reach.

Attachments

Having at least 2–3 interchangeable heads is important for customizing pressure and targeting different muscle groups. Mehta suggests looking for attachments that “change from focused to broader pressure, or between harder and softer delivery” depending on your needs and sensitivity.

Additional features

Heat therapy feels like a luxury, but it also has real benefits. Levesque calls it “one of the more important features” for enhancing circulation and muscle relaxation. But not all extras are created equal. According to Dr. Smith, LED lights are “probably most for marketing purposes,” and features like biometric sensors often don’t add much real-world value.

Price and value

The best massage gun isn’t always the most expensive. Smith advises that “for the average person, you don’t need to go with the pro or elite version of any of these guns.” Match your budget to how often you’ll use the device and whether you’ll actually benefit from premium features.

How we chose

To find the best massage guns of 2025, I put nine models through real-world testing, spanning a wide range of prices and features. With over a decade in fitness and recovery as a certified personal trainer, CSCS, and pain-free performance specialist, I focused on what actually matters — how these devices perform in everyday use, not just how they’re marketed. Having used massage guns personally for over five years and worked with clients recovering from lifting and sports injuries, I looked for meaningful results, not gimmicks.

I evaluated each device for power, ergonomics, noise, build quality and value. I measured decibel levels with a smartphone app, tested stall force by applying pressure until the motor stopped, and spent hours on self-massage across different muscle groups to assess comfort, reach and effectiveness.

To round out the analysis, I consulted six professionals across massage therapy, physical therapy, sports medicine and chiropractic care. Their clinical expertise helped shape the testing criteria and final picks, ensuring that these recommendations reflect hands-on experience and expert guidance.

FAQs

What is the ideal amplitude for a massage gun?

The ideal amplitude for a massage gun depends on how deep you want the massage to go. For most people, a 12 mm stroke length hits the sweet spot of being deep enough to be effective without feeling too aggressive. If you’re targeting dense muscle or need deep tissue relief, go for 16 mm or more; for sensitive spots like the neck or forearms, stick to around 8 mm. Dr. Jesse Shaw, DO, associate professor of sports medicine at the College of Graduate Studies, University of Western States, notes that most devices “tend to be better suited for larger muscles,” so a lower amplitude is important if you’re looking to target smaller muscle groups that don’t need as deep of a massage. Also, Shaw emphasizes that you should stay “away from bony prominences” — like your shoulder blade or spine — for safe and effective treatment.

Can massage guns replace professional massage therapy?

Massage guns are great for quick relief and everyday muscle tension, but they’re no substitute for a trained massage therapist. They can’t match the hands-on skill, personalized care or emotional benefits of a real session. Shaw stresses that massage guns “can be a tool in the toolbox for a well-developed pre-exercise activation and post-exercise recovery plan,” but shouldn’t be relied upon solely. Think of them as a helpful in-between tool, not a full replacement.

Are massage guns safe to use daily?

Massage guns are generally safe to use daily if you follow some key guidelines. Shaw recommends maintaining “light to moderate pressure with a speed that you have worked up to, for 1-2 minutes per muscle group,” adding that “you want moderation, and you want to work your way up to tolerance.” Avoid sensitive areas like the neck or joints, and if you have any health conditions or concerns, it’s best to check with a healthcare provider first to stay on the safe side.

Do I need a massage gun with heat therapy?

You don’t need a massage gun with heat therapy, as most of the proven benefits, like pain relief and muscle recovery, come from percussion alone. But if you deal with chronic stiffness, joint pain or you just love the soothing feel of warmth, heat can add comfort and relaxation. Athletes and stressed folks could get a lot of use out of added heat therapy as well, according to Levesque, who says, “One of the more important features that massage guns come with is heat, which helps to relax the muscles, improve circulation, and blood flow.” For everyone else, a standard model does the job just fine.

What should I look for in a portable massage gun?

For a truly portable massage gun, prioritize compact size (under 1.5 lbs.), long battery life (at least 2–4 hours), and a comfortable grip for one-handed use. Shaw notes that “battery life also tends to be a focus for my athletes, especially when traveling long distances or having multiple competitions in one day without resources for charging.” Look for an amplitude of 8–12 mm for effective relief without sacrificing portability, plus a few speed settings and quiet operation for use anywhere. If you’re traveling by plane, check for TSA approval. Skip the bells and whistles since simplicity and travel-friendly design matter most when you’re on the move.

Meet our experts

