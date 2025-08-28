Best massage guns of 2025, according to a personal trainer

Over the last few years, massage guns have gone from niche to mainstream. These handheld recovery tools offer something more traditional massages often don’t: deep, repetitive muscle relief you can access anytime. “The thing that matters most above all is consistency,” says Jason Sonners, DC, a chiropractic physician and recovery researcher at NJ HBOT Center. “Even a simple device without all the bells and whistles will work if used regularly.”
But with prices ranging from $80 to $600, and features like heat therapy, LED lights and app syncing to consider, choosing the right one can get complicated. Some are built for travel, others pack serious power and a few introduce new tech like orbital motion that feels completely different from standard percussion.
The science, while still new, is solid with small studies indicating that percussive therapy can boost circulation, ease soreness and support recovery when used correctly. Gemma Eves, a massage therapist and founder of NeuroMassage, shared that every massage therapist she knows now uses a consumer massage gun. “Years back, there was a big gap between pro and consumer devices, but now the consumer versions are so good that most of us stick with them,” she says.
Another benefit of owning a massage gun is that you can use it daily, which can do more for you than the occasional manual massage, according to Sonners. Percussion also encourages blood vessel dilation, increases nitric oxide (which can aid in recovery), and “does a better job softening the fascia layers than manual massage does, with less discomfort,” Sonners says.
To figure out which massage guns are actually worth it in 2025, I (a personal trainer) tested nine devices across a range of price points. I measured each gun’s noise level, pushed their stall force to the limit and put each one through real-life use to see which offered the best mix of power, portability and everyday usability.
Quick Overview
Table of contents
-
Best overall massage gun
-
More massage guns we like for 2025
-
Types of massage guns
-
Factors to consider when purchasing a massage gun
-
How we chose
-
Other products we tested
-
Meet our experts
Best overall massage gun
- Orbital motion feels incredibly comfortable
- Natural heat generation without electric heating element
- Exceptionally quiet operation at 40 decibels
- Face-on and sideways positioning offers versatility
- Premium build quality with magnetic charging dock
- Heavier design makes self-massage challenging
- Higher price point than more basic alternatives
(back to top)
More massage guns we like for 2025
- Most powerful motor with deepest penetration
- Heat and LED light therapy included
- Comprehensive app with guided routines
- Premium build quality justifies investment
- Very expensive at $600
- Heavy for extended use
- Excellent power-to-price ratio for serious training
- Pressure sensor with helpful LED indicators
- Removable handle for easy battery swaps
- Expert-led routines from top trainers
- Gun shape awkward for lower back
- Weight can make it challenging to hold for long periods
- Both heat and cold therapy included
- Surprisingly solid build quality for price
- USB-C charging for universal compatibility
- Legitimate percussion power despite compact size
- Smaller size limits reach for self-massage
- Only 7 mm amplitude for shallow penetration
- Truly compact size fits in purses
- Travel lock prevents accidental activation
- Quality soft travel case included
- LED speed indicator shows current setting
- Limited reach due to compact design
- Only three attachments — fewer than most larger models
- Impressive power for 1.5-pound weight
- Great value at $129
- Powerful self-massage capability despite size
- Three-hour battery life for extended use
- Only two attachments limit versatility
- Gun shape less ergonomically friendly than triangular
- Quietest operation at 38-50 decibels
- Sleep and breath work routines built-in
- LCD screen guides through programs
- Biometric sensor for personalized sessions
- Premium price for wellness-focused features
- Biometric sensor is awkward to use
(back to top)
Types of massage guns
-
Standard full-size massage guns: Offer powerful performance, suitable for deep tissue therapy. These typically weigh 2-4 pounds and feature the strongest motors with stall forces of 35+ pounds, making them ideal for athletes and users who need maximum penetration for dense muscle tissue. Most include 4-6 attachments and battery life of 2+ hours.
-
Mini/portable massage guns: Compact and lightweight, these smaller tools are ideal for travel and on-the-go relief. They typically weigh under 2 pounds and are designed to fit in gym bags or purses. These devices prioritize convenience without sacrificing effectiveness. While they offer less power and fewer attachments than full-size models, quality mini guns still offer meaningful therapeutic benefit for everyday muscle tension.
-
Massage guns with heat therapy: Combining percussive therapy with heat to enhance muscle relaxation, the heat helps increase blood flow and muscle flexibility, making stretching and mobility (including percussive massage) work more effective. Some devices use electric heating elements that reach specific temperatures, while others like Rally generate natural heat through friction during orbital motion.
-
Massage guns with app connectivity: These devices provide guided routines and customizable settings you can easily adjust via smartphone apps. They may also sync with your fitness tracker to provide personalized recovery plans based on your activity data, offer expert-led routines from professional trainers and help ensure proper usage duration and technique for safety and effectiveness.
Advertisement
Advertisement
(back to top)
Factors to consider when purchasing a massage gun
Amplitude and PPM
Stroke length, or amplitude, determines how deeply a massage gun reaches into your muscle tissue. Levesque recommends “a device with a deeper stroke, or amplitude around 12–16 mm with a range of speeds” to effectively target surface and deeper layers of muscle tissue. While PPM (percussions per minute) affects intensity, Smith points out that motor strength matters more: Look for “something with a 60W motor and above” to ensure you’re getting enough power to back it up.
Size and weight
A massage gun’s weight can make or break its usability — especially if you’re trying to reach tricky spots like your back. Eves explains, “If the gun is too heavy or awkward to hold, it’ll just sit in the drawer.” In other words, a lighter, easier-to-maneuver model is often more useful than one overloaded with specs.
Battery life
For frequent users and anyone traveling, battery life becomes a key factor. Most quality models run 2–3 hours per charge. Smith notes, “battery life also tends to be a focus for my athletes, especially when traveling long distances or having multiple competitions in one day without resources for charging.”
Noise level
Volume isn’t tied to performance, but it does affect how and where you’ll use your massage gun. Our testing found a range from 38 to 60 decibels, so consider whether you’ll need something quiet enough for shared spaces or nighttime wind-down sessions.
Ergonomics
A good grip makes self-massage more effective and less frustrating. Mehta recommends “a more ergonomic handle to allow easier access to various body parts,” calling out the triangular handle design from Theragun a favorite for ease of use and reach.
Attachments
Having at least 2–3 interchangeable heads is important for customizing pressure and targeting different muscle groups. Mehta suggests looking for attachments that “change from focused to broader pressure, or between harder and softer delivery” depending on your needs and sensitivity.
Additional features
Heat therapy feels like a luxury, but it also has real benefits. Levesque calls it “one of the more important features” for enhancing circulation and muscle relaxation. But not all extras are created equal. According to Dr. Smith, LED lights are “probably most for marketing purposes,” and features like biometric sensors often don’t add much real-world value.
Price and value
The best massage gun isn’t always the most expensive. Smith advises that “for the average person, you don’t need to go with the pro or elite version of any of these guns.” Match your budget to how often you’ll use the device and whether you’ll actually benefit from premium features.
Advertisement
Advertisement
(back to top)
How we chose
To find the best massage guns of 2025, I put nine models through real-world testing, spanning a wide range of prices and features. With over a decade in fitness and recovery as a certified personal trainer, CSCS, and pain-free performance specialist, I focused on what actually matters — how these devices perform in everyday use, not just how they’re marketed. Having used massage guns personally for over five years and worked with clients recovering from lifting and sports injuries, I looked for meaningful results, not gimmicks.
I evaluated each device for power, ergonomics, noise, build quality and value. I measured decibel levels with a smartphone app, tested stall force by applying pressure until the motor stopped, and spent hours on self-massage across different muscle groups to assess comfort, reach and effectiveness.
To round out the analysis, I consulted six professionals across massage therapy, physical therapy, sports medicine and chiropractic care. Their clinical expertise helped shape the testing criteria and final picks, ensuring that these recommendations reflect hands-on experience and expert guidance.
Advertisement
Advertisement
(back to top)
Other products we tested
Two massage guns didn’t make it to our final recommendations:
The Relief keeps it simple in all the right ways. It’s lightweight, quiet and easy to use, with Theragun’s signature grip and three go-to attachments. It holds up well under pressure, too. But at $160, it’s a tough sell. The Bob & Brad Q2 Pro delivers similar massage strength plus hot and cold therapy for under half the price. While the build is decent, it lacks the premium feel of higher-end Theraguns. It sits awkwardly between budget and mid-tier, without clearly owning either spot.
The Hypervolt 2 model lands between the budget Go 2 and the top-tier Pro. It’s lighter than the Pro at 1.8 pounds, easy to handle and delivers strong percussion that’s comparable to pricier options. The pressure sensor is helpful, battery life is solid at three hours, and the fast charger works well (though it’s not USB-C). At $209, though, it’s in a tough spot. It costs much more than the Go 2 for only a slight performance boost and doesn’t include the premium upgrades that make the Pro worth the splurge. Most users will get better value by going lower or all in.
Advertisement
Advertisement
(back to top)
FAQs
What is the ideal amplitude for a massage gun?
The ideal amplitude for a massage gun depends on how deep you want the massage to go. For most people, a 12 mm stroke length hits the sweet spot of being deep enough to be effective without feeling too aggressive. If you’re targeting dense muscle or need deep tissue relief, go for 16 mm or more; for sensitive spots like the neck or forearms, stick to around 8 mm. Dr. Jesse Shaw, DO, associate professor of sports medicine at the College of Graduate Studies, University of Western States, notes that most devices “tend to be better suited for larger muscles,” so a lower amplitude is important if you’re looking to target smaller muscle groups that don’t need as deep of a massage. Also, Shaw emphasizes that you should stay “away from bony prominences” — like your shoulder blade or spine — for safe and effective treatment.
Can massage guns replace professional massage therapy?
Massage guns are great for quick relief and everyday muscle tension, but they’re no substitute for a trained massage therapist. They can’t match the hands-on skill, personalized care or emotional benefits of a real session. Shaw stresses that massage guns “can be a tool in the toolbox for a well-developed pre-exercise activation and post-exercise recovery plan,” but shouldn’t be relied upon solely. Think of them as a helpful in-between tool, not a full replacement.
Are massage guns safe to use daily?
Massage guns are generally safe to use daily if you follow some key guidelines. Shaw recommends maintaining “light to moderate pressure with a speed that you have worked up to, for 1-2 minutes per muscle group,” adding that “you want moderation, and you want to work your way up to tolerance.” Avoid sensitive areas like the neck or joints, and if you have any health conditions or concerns, it’s best to check with a healthcare provider first to stay on the safe side.
Do I need a massage gun with heat therapy?
You don’t need a massage gun with heat therapy, as most of the proven benefits, like pain relief and muscle recovery, come from percussion alone. But if you deal with chronic stiffness, joint pain or you just love the soothing feel of warmth, heat can add comfort and relaxation. Athletes and stressed folks could get a lot of use out of added heat therapy as well, according to Levesque, who says, “One of the more important features that massage guns come with is heat, which helps to relax the muscles, improve circulation, and blood flow.” For everyone else, a standard model does the job just fine.
What should I look for in a portable massage gun?
For a truly portable massage gun, prioritize compact size (under 1.5 lbs.), long battery life (at least 2–4 hours), and a comfortable grip for one-handed use. Shaw notes that “battery life also tends to be a focus for my athletes, especially when traveling long distances or having multiple competitions in one day without resources for charging.” Look for an amplitude of 8–12 mm for effective relief without sacrificing portability, plus a few speed settings and quiet operation for use anywhere. If you’re traveling by plane, check for TSA approval. Skip the bells and whistles since simplicity and travel-friendly design matter most when you’re on the move.
Advertisement
Advertisement
(back to top)
Meet our experts
-
Jason Sonners, DC, DIBAK, chiropractic physician and recovery researcher specializing in Applied Kinesiology, with 20+ years of experience helping athletes optimize rehab and performance
-
W. Zach Smith, DPT with a degree in exercise science and a deep background in athletics, sports rehab and human performance at HIDEF Physical Therapy
-
Dr. Yash Mehta, DO, interventional spine and sports medicine physician at VSI in Reston, Va., specializing in osteopathic medicine and treating musculoskeletal conditions
-
Casey Levesque, PT, DPT at The Spine and Health Center in Montvale, with expertise in treating everything from athletic injuries to desk worker muscle tension
-
Dr. Jesse Shaw, DO, CAQSM, USAW, associate professor of sports medicine at the University of Western States in Portland, Oregon, with specialized certification in sports medicine and experience working with competitive athletes
-
Gemma Eves, practicing massage therapist for over 23 years, founder of NeuroMassage, specializing in neurological injuries and complex conditions, and developer of professional massage gun training courses
(back to top)
Our health content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional medical advice. Consult a medical professional on questions about your health.