TAIPEI, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Travel is more than a brief escape from everyday life—it is a journey to rediscover emotions and connections. Guided by the philosophy of “to serve as we would like to be served,” Silks Hotel Group extends world-class hospitality into meaningful cultural encounters.

With 14 properties across Taiwan, the Group invites international travelers to begin their cultural discovery from the hotel itself, venturing into local traditions, landscapes, and human connections that make Taiwan unique.



Silks Hotel Group Redefines Hospitality: A Gateway to Taiwan’s Culture

Silks Place Tainan: Tea Ritual × City Walks

At Silks Place Tainan, guests are welcomed with the southern tradition of offering hot tea, accompanied by the warm invitation “Have some tea and stay a while.” Beyond a gesture of hospitality, it is a cultural symbol. The hotel also offers guided “city walks” through historic streets and landmarks, providing new perspectives on Taiwan’s oldest city and its rich cultural heritage.

Just Sleep Tainan Hushan: Convenient Access × Arts & Culture

Just Sleep Tainan Hushan blends modern design with cultural convenience. Guests can easily visit the nearby Ten Drum Cultural Village to experience lively drumming performances in historic sugar factory buildings, or spend an afternoon at the world-renowned Chimei Museum, home to Western art, musical instruments, and natural history collections. More than just a place to stay, the hotel is the perfect base for exploring Tainan’s vibrant cultural landscape.

Wellspring by Silks Beitou: Artist Residencies × Hot Spring Heritage × Okami Hospitality

Wellspring by Silks Beitou enriches the hot spring retreat with art and history. The hotel regularly hosts artist-in-residence programs and creative workshops, while guided walks to the famed Thermal Valley reveal geothermal landscapes and hot spring traditions dating back to the Japanese era. Inspired by the Japanese Okami tradition of attentive service, Wellspring ensures each guest feels warmly cared for, transforming a short retreat into a memorable journey of cultural connection and gracious hospitality.

Regent Taipei: Butler Service × Locally Inspired SPA × Regent Academy

Located in the heart of the capital, Regent Taipei represents the pinnacle of luxury hospitality in Taiwan. As the first hotel in the country to introduce English butler service over 30 years ago, Regent has since trained more than one hundred professional butlers, offering personalized, around-the-clock care. From thoughtful turndown to every detail of daily living, butler service has become one of Regent’s defining hallmarks. The award-winning Wellspring SPA highlights locally inspired treatments, including the Oriental Beauty Tea SPA using tea leaves from Hsinchu, the Salt Rejuvenation Therapy celebrating the heritage of Chiayi’s salt fields, and the Ginger Warming Ritual infused with mountain-grown ginger from eastern Taiwan. Each blends natural elements with expert techniques to deliver cultural as well as physical rejuvenation. At the same time, the Regent Academy enriches the guest journey with curated cultural programs: guided tours of Dadaocheng, temple rituals, pineapple pastry workshops, fragrance blending, qipao photography sessions, and even shrimp fishing accompanied by a Regent butler. These experiences extend beyond dining and accommodations, allowing guests to build lasting connections with Taiwan’s culture, cuisine, and lifestyle.

Every Gesture of Hospitality Is an Invitation to Culture

These thoughtful details reflect Silks Hotel Group’s vision of redefining hospitality as a bridge to cultural discovery. For international travelers, staying at Silks is more than rest—it is a warm invitation. Without rushing itineraries or language barriers, guests begin their cultural exploration the moment they check in.

Silks Hotel Group affirms its commitment to deepening ties with local culture and transforming the hotel stay into a meaningful bridge of exchange—welcoming travelers from around the world to enjoy not only comfort and service, but also authentic access to the spirit of Taiwan.

Source