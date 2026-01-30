Beyond The Meeting Room: Aloft Surabaya Pakuwon City Strengthens Its MICE Offering Through Interactive Meeting Experiences

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector continues to recover and the demand for productive yet inspiring meeting spaces increases, Aloft Surabaya Pakuwon City introduces its latest meeting offering. This new concept combines a stylish atmosphere, comprehensive facilities, and curated culinary experiences designed to elevate the quality of business meetings.



This meeting offering is created to respond to the 2026 MICE trend that emphasizes experience-driven meetings—where business gatherings go beyond formal agendas and focus on engaging participants while encouraging collaboration. Every meeting at Aloft Surabaya is supported by complete facilities, including an LCD projector and screen, flipchart, microphone, and stationery, as well as Marriott Bonvoy Event Points that can be redeemed for complimentary stays or room upgrades—adding extra value to event planning.

As a key differentiator, Aloft Surabaya introduces the "Meet, Mingle & Sizzle" concept. With a minimum of 50 participants, organizers automatically receive a complimentary live cooking station featuring a variety of Asian, Indonesian, and Western dishes. Guests can watch the cooking process live, interact directly with the chefs, and enjoy fresher, more personalized dishes. This live cooking concept not only enhances the atmosphere but also delivers a distinctive experience compared to a standard buffet. Offerings such as live noodle or pasta stations provide strong visual appeal alongside exceptional flavors.

"At Aloft, we believe that meetings should be more than just rooms and agendas—they should be experiences that inspire connection, collaboration, and renewed energy," said Reza Aryawarman, Multi-Property General Manager of Aloft Surabaya Pakuwon City.

"Through this interactive meeting concept, we bring Aloft’s ‘Different by Design’ approach to life. Meeting formats are designed to be more dynamic, relevant, and lifestyle-driven, ensuring that every gathering feels more vibrant, engaging, and meaningful for participants."

Aloft Surabaya features seven modern-designed ‘Tactic’ meeting rooms with a total capacity of up to 430 participants. Spanning 489 square meters, the venue offers high ceilings, a spacious pre-function area, bright color palettes, and interactive elements such as a claw machine that guests can enjoy.

Strategically located in East Surabaya near industrial areas and with easy access to the Suramadu Bridge, Aloft Surabaya Pakuwon City is the only Marriott brand in the area, making it a top choice for corporate, government, and local business communities. This interactive meeting experience initiative is part of Aloft Surabaya’s strategy to strengthen the contribution of the MICE segment toward the hotel’s sustainable business growth. Meeting bookings are now open via www.aloftsurabayapakuwoncity.com.

