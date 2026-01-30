BIGO Ads Enhances IAA Traffic Quality and Transparency Through Deepened Partnership with Pixalate

SINGAPORE, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — To tackle the growing challenges of traffic authenticity in the mobile advertising industry, BIGO Ads, AI-powered programmatic advertising platform under JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: JOYY), announced an expanded partnership, with Pixalate, a global leader in ad fraud traffic monitoring.

This strategic partnership aims to comprehensively enhance the governance of BIGO Ads’ In-App Advertising (IAA) ecosystem, strengthen authenticity verification, optimize risk filtering mechanisms, and jointly promote a more transparent, trustworthy, and reliable mobile advertising environment.

Ad Fraud on the Rise: IAA Ecosystem Faces Growing Authenticity Threats

As the mobile advertising ecosystem continues to grow, invalid traffic (IVT) is becoming more sophisticated and harder to detect. Fraud tactics—ranging from app bundle spoofing to increasingly concealed automated scripts and emulator activity—are blurring the line between legitimate and invalid user behavior. Limited transparency across parts of the long-tail supply chain further intensifies these challenges for the In-App Advertising (IAA) ecosystem.

With global IAA investment continuing to rise, advertisers and platforms increasingly require stronger and resilient traffic quality governance frameworks to ensure high standards of traffic authenticity, supply chain transparency, and brand safety. In this context, Pixalate’s MRC-certified IVT (Invalid Traffic) detection capabilities and data system equip mobile advertising platforms and advertisers with precise traffic monitoring and risk-filtering tools, enabling them to effectively combat invalid traffic and achieve sustainable growth.

Setting a New Benchmark for Mobile Advertising Authenticity and Transparency

To address the growing challenges around traffic authenticity in the In-App Advertising (IAA) ecosystem, BIGO Ads has strengthened its partnership with Pixalate, a global leader in ad traffic validation and privacy compliance.

By integrating Pixalate’s MRC-accredited measurement capabilities and Invalid Traffic (IVT) intelligence, BIGO Ads is enhancing traffic governance across three key areas, including anomalous behavior detection—identifying abnormal device signals, automated activity, and irregular click or impression patterns to ensure ads reach real users and genuine engagement; high-risk app and bundle identification, verifying apps, Bundle IDs, and App Store identifiers using Pixalate’s CTV & Mobile Bundle Intelligence, reducing exposure to spoofed inventory and fraudulent traffic sources; and advanced device and traffic source risk assessment, applying real-time risk models to dynamically filter high-risk IPs, devices, SSAI sources, and abnormal transaction paths, helping advertisers maintain spend efficiency and traffic quality at scale.

Delivering Measurable Value Across the IAA Ecosystem

Through the continued implementation of the Traffic Quality Enhancement Program, BIGO Ads is making measurable progress in strengthening its traffic governance framework, delivering tangible benefits across the mobile advertising ecosystem, including cleaner, more authentic traffic with reduced impact from invalid activity; lower media waste and improved ROI driven by higher-quality conversions; enhanced brand safety and buying confidence supported by greater supply chain transparency; and more stable and sustainable monetization for developers, enabling long-term ecosystem growth.

"Authenticity and transparency have become critical to the sustainable growth of the global mobile advertising industry," said Eden Liu, Global Head of Business at BIGO Ads. "Through our deepened partnership with Pixalate, we are strengthening traffic quality governance to provide advertisers with a more reliable and transparent advertising environment, while supporting developers in building a healthier IAA monetization ecosystem."

Avlin Ling, VP of APAC at Pixalate, added: "With the rollout of the Traffic Quality Enhancement Program, we look forward to work closely with industry leaders to build a mobile advertising ecosystem that is trustworthy, transparent, and stable. Our collaboration with BIGO Ads raises the bar for traffic quality standards and helps guide the industry toward healthier, more sustainable growth."

