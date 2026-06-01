Bhaya Cruises Introduces All-Inclusive Summer Promotions

HALONG, Vietnam, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — In response to the growing global demand for immersive and eco-conscious luxury travel, Bhaya Cruises, one of Vietnam’s leading cruise operators, has officially unveiled its highly anticipated 2026 Summer Collection. Featuring tailored all-inclusive packages across its premier brands, these high-value initiatives allow travelers to experience the dramatic landscapes of Ha Long Bay and Lan Ha Bay with unprecedented perks and premium flexibility.

True to its reputation for delivering experiential travel, Bhaya Cruises has structured this year’s summer offerings to cater to both wellness seekers and culture enthusiasts. The promotions span across two of the operator’s flagship vessels: the newly launched, wellness-centric Bhaya Soul, and the luxury eco-vessel, The Au Co.

Rejuvenating Escapes Aboard Bhaya Soul



Bhaya Soul Cruise

For travelers prioritizing mindfulness and holistic relaxation, Bhaya Soul – recently honored as one of the Top 100 on TIME’s World’s Greatest Places 2026 list – introduces the Summer ALL-INCLUSIVE 2-day-1 night package. This weekend-friendly package delivers an elevated standard of intuitive hospitality, condensed into a high-impact overnight escape. Bhaya Soul voyages emphasize spatial comfort, panoramic ocean views, and specialized farm-to-table menus designed to nurture body and mind, complete with morning mindful walk, guided kayaking through hidden lagoons.

Guests booking this exclusive 2-day wellness getaway will enjoy premium seasonal benefits, including:

Free Upgrade to the Next Suite Category (valued at USD 200)

(valued at USD 200) Free Round-trip transfer between Hanoi and Halong (valued at USD 80)

(valued at USD 80) $50 Drink Credit onboard

Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Luxury on The Au Co



The Au Co Cruise

Complementing the wellness-focused voyages, The Au Co Summer Privilege package makes a return for the summer season. Celebrated for its unique steel-hulled design and long-standing commitment to sustainable tourism, The Au Co offers families, couples, and groups an upscale exploration of Ha Long Bay’s iconic geological wonders.

This summer, guests choosing to sail on The Au Co will benefit from an extensive stay extension and exclusive inclusions:

Free 1 Night Hotel Stay in Hanoi (valued at USD 80)

(valued at USD 80) Free Round-trip transfer between Hanoi and Ha Long (valued at USD 80)

(valued at USD 80) $50 Drink Credit onboard

Seizing the Summer Advantage

This summer collection is designed to help travelers maximize their vacation investments without compromising luxury. By booking these seasonal rates directly, guests secure comprehensive inclusions – ranging from entrance fees to onboard activities.

Whether selecting a transformative wellness voyage on Bhaya Soul or embarking on a sophisticated cultural expedition on The Au Co, international and domestic voyagers are guaranteed an exceptional perspective of Vietnam’s UNESCO World Heritage site.

For seasonal availability, terms and conditions, or to lock in your preferred sailing dates, contact the Bhaya Cruises international reservation bureau directly.

About Bhaya Cruises

Established in 2007, Bhaya Cruises is a pioneer in luxury boutique cruising in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam. Managing a diverse fleet, the company seamlessly blends traditional Vietnamese aesthetics with contemporary safety standards and innovative, sustainable hospitality practices.

Email: sales@bhayacruises.com

Phone: +84 (0) 933 446 542

Website: bhayacruises.com

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