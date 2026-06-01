Radisson Hotel Group appoints Armand Steinmeyer as Vice President, Development, Southeast Asia

BRUSSELS and SINGAPORE, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Radisson Hotel Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Armand Steinmeyer as Vice President, Development, Southeast Asia, further strengthening the Group’s development leadership as it accelerates its growth across one of the world’s most dynamic hospitality regions.

Based in the region, Armand will lead Radisson Hotel Group’s development strategy across Southeast Asia, with a focus on expanding the Group’s footprint through trusted owner partnerships, high-value growth opportunities, and commercially driven hotel developments that respond to each market’s needs.



Armand Steinmeyer

Armand brings more than 15 years of international experience across hospitality development, investment analysis, portfolio growth, mergers and acquisitions, and owner relations. His career spans senior development roles across SEA, APAC, and EMEA with a strong track record in building pipelines, entering new markets, and supporting owner-focused growth strategies.

Ramzy Fenianos, Chief Development Officer, Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group, said: "We are pleased to welcome Armand to Radisson Hotel Group at an important time for our growth in Southeast Asia. The region continues to offer significant long-term potential, driven by strong travel demand, growing investor interest, and the need for relevant, flexible hotel solutions across both established and emerging destinations. Armand’s deep regional experience, strong owner relationships, and proven ability to structure commercially sound growth make him a valuable addition to our Asia Pacific development team."

Armand Steinmeyer, Vice President, Development, Southeast Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, said: "I am excited to join Radisson Hotel Group and contribute to its next phase of growth in Southeast Asia. This is a region with incredible depth, diversity, and opportunity, and I look forward to working closely with owners and partners to create hotel developments that are commercially resilient, locally relevant, and built for long-term success. My ambition is to help strengthen Radisson Hotel Group’s position as one of the most trusted and respected operators in the region."

Armand joined Radisson Hotel Group in April 2026. His appointment reflects the Group’s continued commitment to expanding its presence across Southeast Asia through a partnership-led approach, supported by its diverse brand portfolio, global systems, and strong regional expertise.

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development in +100 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson — brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group’s loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 27 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions, placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional, and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities, and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

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