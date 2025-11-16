Birthplace of Jesus to resume Christmas celebrations after war forced a two-year pause

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christmas cheer will be returning to the historic city of Bethlehem in the West Bank after a two-year pause due to the war in Gaza.

Bethlehem Mayor Maher Canawati announced that festivities will return starting Dec. 6, with a Christmas tree lighting in famous Manger Square.

“From the heart of Bethlehem, the birthplace of Christ, the city of peace — once again, we ignite the flame of hope and raise our prayers for peace,” said the mayor in a video posted to Instagram.

“Let us celebrate together the message of Christmas,” he added. “Glory to God in the highest — on Earth, peace, goodwill to all. Bethlehem keeps the light alive.”

Located in the center of Bethlehem, Manger Square is named for the manger in which Jesus was laid after his birth.

Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, told Fox News Digital it is encouraging to see the “little town of Bethlehem” once again celebrating the birth of “the most important person in history.”

He added, “While we rejoice in this temporary peace agreement, which has led to a cessation of hostilities in the area, we should recognize that such a peace is only temporary.”

Jefress continued, “The Bible teaches there will be no lasting peace in the Middle East until the Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ, returns to Earth to establish his kingdom.”

Thousands of pilgrims and tourists from around the world travel to Bethlehem during the holiday season.

In 2019, the mayor at the time, Anton Salman, told Time magazine he was expecting 1.4 million visitors for Christmas festivities.

“I have been mayor for 2.5 years,” he said that year. “I have celebrated Christmas for three seasons and each season, [celebrations] are more organized and more attractive for the local community and for tourists.”

The Church of the Nativity, built over the grotto traditionally identified as the birthplace of Jesus Christ, was renovated in 2019.

