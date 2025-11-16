MKR Recipes Grand Final: Justin and Will’s South African Pickled Kingfish with Brioche and Green Papaya Chutney

Ingredients

4 x 150g skinless kingfish fillets Dill sprigs and butter, to serve

Pickling Mixture

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today Arrow

500ml malt vinegar

2 white onions, thinly sliced 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced 150g caster sugar 2 tbs curry powder 1 tbs ground turmeric 3 bay leaves 8 whole black peppercorns

Brioche buns (makes 12)

375g plain flour 1½ tsp dried yeast ¼ tsp salt 55g caster sugar 180ml warm milk 6 egg yolks 125g unsalted butter, chopped 2 tsp caster sugar, extra

Green Papaya Chutney

700g green papayas, peeled, seeded, chopped coarsely ½ medium brown onion, finely chopped 135g brown sugar 250ml white vinegar 2 tsp garam masala 2cm piece fresh ginger, grated ¼ tsp coarse salt

South African Pickled Kingfish with Brioche and Green Papaya Chutney Credit: Seven

Method

Lightly season the fish with salt. Heat a large lightly oiled frying pan over medium-high heat. Cook the fish for 2-3 mins each side or until golden and cooked through. Transfer to a deep dish in a single layer. To make the pickling mixture, place all ingredients in a saucepan over low heat. Cook, stirring, for 10 minutes or until sugar has dissolved. Pour over fish. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight to develop flavour. Meanwhile, to make brioche rolls, combine flour, yeast and salt in a large bowl. Combine sugar and milk in a jug and stir until sugar dissolves. Add milk mixture to the flour mixture, then add 5 egg yolks. Stir until mixture stiffens, then use your hand to mix until a firm dough forms. Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface. Knead in butter, a little at a time, until fully incorporated and dough is smooth and glossy. Transfer dough to a large greased bowl. Cover and set aside in a warm place for 2 hours or until doubled in size. Divide dough into 12 equal portions. Roll into balls. Place on a large baking tray. Lightly whisk remaining egg yolk and brush over the tops. Set aside, uncovered, in a warm place for 1 hour or until doubled in size. Preheat oven to 180C. Bake for 15 mins or until golden. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. To make chutney, place papaya, onion, sugar, vinegar, garam masala, ginger and salt in a large saucepan over high heat. Stir, without boiling, until sugar dissolves. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, for 45 mins or until chutney thickens.\ Serve pickled fish with brioche, chutney and butter. Garnish with dill.

Source