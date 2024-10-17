Black Friday 2024: Everything you need to know and the best early deals to shop now

The holiday season is coming up fast, and so are the biggest shopping days — and most unbeatable sales — of the year. It’s fair to say Black Friday 2024 has already begun, with major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Wayfair and more starting to drop deals early, and coining the term “Black November” to describe the frenzied shopping season that’s stretched from a few days to over a month. We expect the 2024 holiday shopping season to be bigger than ever before, which may seem a little overwhelming when it comes to narrowing down the best Black Friday deals available.

As you plan your holiday shopping, we can help you devise a smart strategy to maximize savings. Here’s how to really stretch your dollars this Black Friday, which officially kicks off on Friday, Nov. 29, and includes sales through Cyber Monday on Dec. 2.

Do your research: Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, advises shoppers to make a list of items that they’re interested in buying, then note their current prices. That way, you’ll be able to spot a great Black Friday deal as soon as you see it. Adds Kristin McGrath, shopping expert with RetailMeNot: “The most important thing is to know exactly what you want. What specs you want in a TV or laptop and which headphones you want.” According to Kristen Gall, retail and shopping expert for Rakuten, “Consumers shouldn’t assume that just because a product is discounted that it’s the best price out there. I recommend checking for the product on one to two other retailers to compare the regular price with a potential ‘sale’ price to ensure you’re actually getting the best deal.”

Stay on top of the ads: Pay attention as Black Friday ads come out, Ramhold advises. “It may be helpful to follow your favorite retailers on social media and sign up for their email newsletters as well, since they may announce the ad release that way as well as other important details, like when the sales will begin.” Gall calls these ads “your Black Friday road map for deals.”

Check out holiday price guarantees: Have a few favorite retailers? “Check to see if they’re offering any kind of price match or guarantee for Black Friday,” Ramhold says. The idea is that you’ll know whether you can request that your preferred retailer match a competitor’s price during a Black Friday event, or if you’ll have to shop the competitor instead. “And if there’s a price guarantee in place, it’s good to know that if you buy something early on and it later drops in price, you’ll be able to receive a price adjustment for the difference,” Ramhold adds.

Try to get cash back: “In addition to doing a price comparison, you can ensure you are getting the absolute best price by stacking deals to maximize savings,” Gall says. “Cash-back services like Rakuten allow you to earn cash back on top of sale prices. For extra savings, plan to apply promo codes or digital coupons, and use a rewards credit card to extra earn points or cash back.”

The payoff for all your hard work will come in the form of sweet, sweet savings. (Getty)

The best Black Friday 2024 deals to look out for

Let’s get down to the nitty-gritty: Gall believes that retailers’ overstock categories are the biggest predictor of Black Friday gold. That includes “home goods, gardening and furniture that they may have not gotten rid of during Labor Day weekend sales,” she says. But, she also notes that Black Friday will also focus on “bigger-ticket items, such as tech, including laptops, TVs and more.”

Apple products: Look out for great deals on AirPods, especially AirPods Pro, which are “still immensely popular, and retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Target and Best Buy will likely offer the lowest price of the year,” says McGrath.

Kitchen appliances: KitchenAid mixers are the products to watch, McGrath says. Black Friday deals knock the price down enough that these expensive classics are more affordable for many shoppers. Last year, we saw KitchenAid stand mixers sell out quickly, so be ready to jump on a good deal if you see it.

Laptops: Ramhold calls these “one of the quintessential Black Friday items.”

Smartphones: Major retailers will offer the latest Android smartphones and iPhones bundled with gift cards worth hundreds, “which can be used on later purchases and boost the value of these deals,” Ramhold predicts.

Toys: Historically, the best toy sales happen in December, Ramhold says, but “Black Friday toy deals should be pretty big.” Expect up to 85% off at major stores, she says.

TVs: McGrath recommends studying major retailers’ Black Friday ads so you can pounce on the TV you want before it’s gone. “Stock sells out quickly on the best-priced sets, and there are always a few headline-making deals that get a ton of hype and sell out in minutes,” she says. “Zero in on the 4K TV you want, have some backups and get ready to shop as soon as the Black Friday sale kicks off.”

What to expect from your favorite retailers this Black Friday

As always, retailers will be competing with each other for your business this Black Friday. While there’s always a fair amount of overlap, certain retailers specialize in certain kinds of products.

“Check out Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy for tech. Wayfair and Overstock always offer incredible home goods deals,” McGrath advises. “Gap, Old Navy and Target lead the pack when it comes to clothing deals. Walmart is always strong on Black Friday in the toy department. Home Depot and Lowe’s don’t do as splashy sales as some of the big-box contenders, but they have great values on Black Friday for big-ticket home items, smart home devices, home security bundles, grills, tool sets, power tools and even ladders. They’re also some of the best sources of appliance package deals. And do not forget about Kohl’s, which often offers extra Kohl’s Cash with purchase. Oftentimes, they’ll have the same price as a competitor on things like small appliances and smartwatches, but also throw in some Kohl’s Cash to make the deal sweeter.”

The best early Black Friday deals

Want to get a jump start on Black Friday sales? Check out our favorite already-discounted finds below.

Amazon Yahoo’s senior tech writer, Rick Broida, dubbed this iPad the best overall tablet of 2024, so if you’re looking for the cream of the crop, grab it while it’s on sale. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, a 10.9-inch screen and 64GB storage. Just back in August, the price rose to $327. “[It] seamlessly pairs with the rest of my Apple devices,” one impressed shopper wrote. “Build quality is great as all Apple devices are. … Charges via USB-C and includes a nice braided charger. Screen is great, speakers are clear and battery is long-lasting.” $299 at Amazon

Target Cut back on appliances — and your energy bill! — with this do-it-all helper, which serves up crispy air-fried pizzas, wings and more in a matter of minutes. The temperature is adjustable (to 450°F), the timer reliable (complete with auto shut-off) and it includes a variety of accessories — an oven rack, baking pan/drip tray, and air fryer basket — for added value and convenience (read: easier cleaning). Plus, it’s cheaper right now at Target than it is at Amazon. $100 at Target

Amazon Get some holiday shopping done early and snag this No. 1 bestseller while it’s still in stock. Star Wars superfans can test their knowledge as they build 24 mini versions of classic Lego models, including the X-wing from 1999 and the Crimson Firehawk from earlier this year. It’s currently on sale for as low as we’ve ever seen it, and considering over 70,000 have been purchased in the past month, it’s shaping up to be a hot-ticket gift. Save $9 | Lowest price ever $36 at Amazon

Casper You don’t want to ghost this spooky-great sale, which will save you 25% on a top-rated mattress that strikes just the right balance between comfy and supportive. Looking for something a little different? No problem — Casper is offering up to 25% off all mattresses right now at its Friends & Family Sale. $1,405 at Casper

Amazon Is your yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chain saw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this top-seller is cordless for even more convenience. One Yahoo editor gave it a try, writing, “While testing the Saker, I first noticed that it was very easy to hold in one hand. I also appreciated the safety features, including a safety lock that must be pressed before the saw activates. This gave me some comfort that it wouldn’t just ‘go off’ if I squeezed it too tight while walking between locations. It’s also easier to use than something like pruning shears, which can be heavy and unwieldy and take much longer to get the same job done.” Check out our full Saker Mini Chainsaw review for more. Save $20 with coupon | Editor-approved $32 at Amazon

Samsung You can snag this behemoth of a Samsung 4K smart TV way ahead of holiday movie and Super Bowl season for an incredible $1,750 off now, as part of Samsung’s early Holiday Deals. It’ll definitely make your current TV look positively ancient with its smart TV features — built-in streaming apps and voice control — plus realistic depth enhancement, 4K resolution, an anti-glare screen, bright details (even in dark scenes) and smooth motion thanks to Motion Xcelerator Turbo+. Mini LEDs mean you’ll even be able to see the little things, like freckles and lashes. $2,250 at Samsung

Cozy Earth A cozy Earth sounds nice, but we’ll settle for a cozy bed! This set has wowed everyone from Yahoo staffers and thousands of online shoppers to — wait for it — Oprah herself. Yahoo writer Rebecca Carhart, who searched high and low to find the best cooling sheets, awarded these sheets the title of “Best Bamboo Cooling Sheets,” and another Yahoo writer, Ellie Conley, is also a fan. In her review, she writes, “Slipping into bed with Cozy Earth’s sheets feels almost like jumping into a pool on a hot summer day.” And what does Oprah have to say about the sheets she made famous? When they appeared on her Favorite Things 2018 list, she said, “Your bed shouldn’t be where you sweat the small (or big) stuff,” and called the set “the softest ever,” saying it “may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot-flashers can get a good night’s rest.” Grab this set while you can at the Cozy Earth Anniversary Sale! $265 at Cozy Earth

Amazon The fact that this versatile appliance (which functions as both a vacuum and mop) is down to its all-time best price is enough for it to warrant a space in our carts. But throw in a Martha Stewart endorsement, and we’re tempted to buy two! The queen of all things home recently sang its praises in an unsponsored Instagram post, calling it the “best new home appliance.” She adds, “The design is simple, the parts easy to clean and anyone can use it … Rather than sweeping (which raises dust), rather than vacuuming and then mopping, this machine does it all!” $230 at Amazon

Our Place This 10-in-1 pan replaces your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucepan and more, taking up as little space in your kitchen as possible while allowing you to get dinner on the table faster — all within its compact 8.5-inch profile. Many options in lavender are currently on sale as a “last call,” so if you’re a purple lover (like us!) make sure you snap them up now. $80 at Our Place

Dyson The Absolute may not look like a force to be reckoned with, but this lightweight stick vac is a heavy-duty, deep-cleaning beast. It’s a Dyson, after all, so it’s built for powerful suction — but this one is also nimble enough to navigate even the tightest corners. It’s a chameleon too, with five versatile attachments that let you tackle every spot imaginable with ease. Go to town on food spills, filthy baseboards, forgotten under-bed spaces and more challenging scenarios using a soft roller tool, mini motorized tool, combination tool, crevice tool and mini soft dusting tool. It even transforms into a handheld vac in one simple motion. Grab it now for over $200 off. $300 at Dyson

Wayfair Scoring a queen-size mattress for a mere $300 might sound too good to be true, but it’s possible over at Wayfair. This deal saves you a cozy 30% on a medium-firm model that’s moisture-wicking (so long, night sweats!) and adapts to your body’s contours for custom support. $300 at Wayfair

Walmart We can’t get over the sale price ($378!) on this shiny 65-inch set from Vizio. The vibrant 4K picture quality is top-notch, and it also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this set comes with the brand’s SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. $378 at Walmart

Nordstrom Yes, you read that right — there’s a pair of Zella leggings (beloved by thousands upon thousands of Nordstrom shoppers) for just $21 right now, a savings of 65%. These soft, stretchy bottoms are moisture-wicking and have a high waistband that won’t slip down no matter how much you move around. Bonus: they have a hidden pocket to hold your phone, credit card or ID. “I’ve had these for almost a year now and I cannot say enough good things,” shared one Nordstrom fan. “They’re never too hot, they truly do wick sweat away and never ride down. They’re better than my Lululemon Wunder Under leggings.” $21 at Nordstrom

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

View comments

Source