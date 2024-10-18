Entertainment Tech Startup STAYGE Labs Launches ‘LiNC’ App, Connecting Artists with Core Fans

TOKYO, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — STAYGE Labs, an entertainment tech startup has officially launched ‘LiNC,’ a fandom communication platform designed to help artists connect more closely and easily with their core fans. LiNC not only strengthens artist-fan relationships but also offers tools that help artists efficiently manage and grow their fanbase.

LiNC provides two key features. First, ‘Private Messaging and One-on-One Video Calls’. Fans can engage with artists through a familiar messenger interface, joining chat rooms for free to receive updates and news. LiNC also includes a paid subscription option, enabling artists to share exclusive content and further build their fandom.

Secondly, ‘Efficient Fan Management for Artists’. For artists and their teams, the platform simplifies managing multiple one-on-one video calls with fans. With just a simple click, managers can oversee numerous video interactions simultaneously, eliminating the hassle of manually adjusting cameras or smartphones.

Before the official launch, STAYGE Labs ran a successful beta test featuring a one-on-one video call event with South Korean actor Park Bo-gum and 100 fans through a previous version of the app called ‘youmeOn.’ During the beta phase, over 100 online events with K-pop artists took place, proving the platform’s potential. Several K-pop artists participated in the beta and actively connected with their fans.

This year, STAYGE Labs plans to expand further by establishing a subsidiary in Tokyo, aiming to enter the Japanese market. The company also plans to bring J-pop artists, actors, and athletes to the platform, enhancing its reach across different entertainment sectors.

Baeg Myung-hyun, CEO of STAYGE Labs, said, “LiNC is designed to foster close relationships between artists and fans while offering a powerful tool for promoting their activities. Our goal is to create a win-win scenario where artists can build loyal core fanbases, and fans enjoy exclusive interactions.” He further emphasized that the company will continue improving the platform and focusing on global market expansion, particularly in Japan.

About STAYGE Labs

STAYGE Labs has been at the forefront of innovation in the entertainment industry for the past eight years. In 2021, the company entered into a strategic partnership with CJ ENM, and by 2022, it successfully launched the K-pop culture platform ‘Mnet Plus,’ which now serves over 10 million global users. STAYGE Labs excels in managing large-scale fan engagement platforms, leveraging its advanced technology and expertise. The company is also expanding into Japan with its subsidiary, STAYGE NXT Lab.

For more information, visit:

STAYGE NXT Lab Homepage: https://stayge.io/ja

LiNC Homepage: https://www.stayge.io/ja/linc

Source