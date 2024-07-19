“Bleach: Brave Souls” 9th Anniversary Campaign Begins with Special 9th Anniversary Characters & Up to 10 Free Pulls of x10 Summons

TOKYO, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls is holding the 9th Anniversary Campaign from Friday, July 19. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.



KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls is holding the 9th Anniversary Campaign from Friday, July 19.

9th Anniversary Campaign Overview

9th Anniversary Special Zenith Summons

Event Period: Friday, July 19 16:00 to Wednesday, July 31 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

A special Zenith Summons is being held featuring 9th Anniversary versions of Kenpachi Zaraki and Gremmy.

One of the featured 5 Star characters are guaranteed every five Steps of the x10 Summons except for Step 25 and Step 50.

On Step 25 and Step 50, players will receive a “Choose a New 5 Star Character Summons Ticket” that can be used to receive one of the new characters of their choosing.

9th Anniversary Special Zenith Summons Trailer:

https://youtu.be/gmTAs5fWPAM?si=Ky0zRDYEcw7k4dhq

Free Brave Souls Summons: Mix

Event Period: Friday, July 19 16:00 to Wednesday, July 31 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

A Free Brave Souls Summons is now available for a limited time.

One Step is available every day, and there are a maximum of ten Steps on offer.

Step 10 guarantees a 5 Star character.

9th Anniversary Choose a 6 Star Summons

Event Period: Friday, July 19 16:00 to Saturday, August 31 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

The 9th Anniversary Choose a 6 Star Summons is being held where players are able to choose 10 characters from the available character list.

The Summons will guarantee one of the selected characters.

This Summons can only be performed once for free during the event period.

9th Anniversary Cycle Summons

Event Period: Tuesday, July 23 16:00 to Wednesday, July 31 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Each step has a different draw rate for 5 Star characters. In addition, each step has a bonus and one 5 Star character is guaranteed every 5 steps up to Step 30.

Information on any additional campaigns is expected to be announced on the in-game news, so be sure to check in for any updates.

9th Anniversary Gift Campaign

Campaign Period

Friday, July 19 to Sunday, September 1 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

The 9th Anniversary Gift Campaign is being held as a thank you to the Brave Souls community.

During the campaign period, like or repost posts from the official Brave Souls X account that contain the hashtag #BBS9th, click designated links, or post with #BBS9th to earn points which can be used to enter a gift raffle.

450 participants will win amazing prizes such as a Nintendo Switch or Brave Souls original merch.

Campaign Page

https://tinyurl.com/4dah36rj

Brave Souls Official X Account

https://x.com/bleachbrs_en

*The eligible posts will be posted after 16:00 on Friday, July 19 (JST/UTC+9).

*Please note that it may take some time for points to be reflected.

*Please check the campaign page for more details.

*Please note that campaign contents and the campaign period are subject to change without notice.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™/Nintendo Switch/Xbox One

Genre: 3D Action

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official X Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Official TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bleachbrs_en_official

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download Here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Nintendo eShop: https://nintendo.com/us/store/products/bleach-brave-souls-switch