Media News

Young Voices Scale New Heights at 2024 Global Gen Z Dialogue at Mount Tai

BEIJING, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — 2024 Global Gen Z Dialogue at Mount Tai, co-hosted by China Daily, the Information Office of Shandong Provincial People’s Government, and the Foreign Affairs Office of Shandong Provincial People’s Government, wrapped up successfully on July 18th in Tai’an, Shandong province. The event, held under the theme “Scaling the Mountain of Youthful Dreams,” brought together young people from around the world to promote cultural exchange and celebrate Mount Tai, one of China’s Five Mountains.

Participants, including eleven Gen Z representatives from the US, Germany, South Korea, and Iran, embarked on a captivating tour of Tai’an. The itinerary included a challenging yet rewarding climb to the peak of Mount Tai, offering breathtaking panoramic views. They also visited Dai Temple to marvel at its ancient stone carvings, indulged in the culinary delights of Shandong cuisine, and witnessed a captivating performance of Mount Tai shadow puppetry, a cherished piece of China’s intangible cultural heritage.

The event provided a platform for young participants to share their unique experiences. Mikhail Milko, a Russian economics student at Peking University, recounted his memorable climbs of Mount Tai in both sunny and rainy conditions. He likened the mountain’s diverse beauty to the importance of embracing the richness and variety of nature with a positive perspective. He extended this philosophy to cultural exchange, emphasizing the value of inclusively appreciating different languages and traditions.

Olivia Sabine Schubert, a German student of Chinese and mathematics at Sun Yat-sen University, offered a comparative perspective on Mount Tai’s beauty. She noted its universal appeal, connecting people across the globe through their shared appreciation for natural wonders. Olivia expressed her deep appreciation for the cultural tours and dialogues, highlighting their ability to enrich lives and foster a sense of global interconnectedness. She concluded by referencing the wisdom of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe: “In living nature nothing happens that is not in connection with a whole,” underscoring the importance of these cultural bridges.

The dialogue extended beyond personal experiences, inviting experts to delve into the cultural and spiritual significance of Mount Tai.

Tang Jinnan, the Party secretary of Peking University’s School of Journalism and Communication, shared the inspiring story of Yang Xin, a renowned Peking University philosopher who embodied the spirit of Mount Tai through his dedication to academia. Tang emphasized Mount Tai’s role as a powerful cultural touchstone and spiritual benchmark that deeply resonates with the Chinese people.

Keum Jia, a South Korean scholar specializing in Chinese studies, explored the positive impact of cultural exchange by sharing insights into cultural differences and integration between China and South Korea. Her analysis highlighted how Mount Tai fosters friendly relations on a global scale.

Zhou Ying, professor at the Taishan Research Institute, Taishan University, concluded by elucidating the importance of Mount Tai culture in reflecting the core values of Chinese civilization: continuity, innovation, unity, inclusiveness, and peacefulness.

