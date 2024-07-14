“BLEACH Soul Puzzle” Launches Worldwide in 2024 as the First Puzzle Game Based on the TV Animation BLEACH

TOKYO, July 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that the first puzzle game based on the hit TV animation series BLEACH, BLEACH Soul Puzzle, is set to be released in 2024. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.



Pre-orders and pre-registration are now being accepted on the App Store and Google Play.

A campaign will also be held where participants have the chance to receive an autograph from Ichigo Kurosaki’s voice actor, Masakazu Morita.

About BLEACH Soul Puzzle

This title is a match 3 puzzle game that features characters from the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War. With support provided for English and Japanese, BLEACH Soul Puzzle will be released worldwide in over 150 countries and regions including Japan.

Pre-Order/Pre-Register Here:

https://tinyurl.com/ycyc3769

Official Website & Promotional Video Now Available

Please check the below URLs for further announcements delivering the latest information.

Official Website

https://www.bleach-soul-puzzle.com/en/

Official X Account

https://x.com/BLEACHPuzzle_en

Official YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8-Kg5qolmsmMd27T08HwmQ

Promotional Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_mMSVPVwURY

Pre-Registration Campaign

Rewards will be given out based on the number of people who pre-register.

Campaign Period

Sunday, July 14 until the official game launch (JST/UTC+9)

How to Enter

1. Pre-order on the App Store or pre-register on Google Play.

https://tinyurl.com/ycyc3769

2. Follow the official BLEACH Soul Puzzle X account (@BLEACHPuzzle_en).

Brave Souls x BLEACH Puzzle Double-Follow & Repost Campaign Round 1

A double-follow and repost campaign is being held to celebrate the announcement of the new game BLEACH Soul Puzzle.

Campaign Period

Sunday, July 14 to Monday, July 22 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)

How to Enter

1. Follow the official BLEACH Soul Puzzle X account (@BLEACHPuzzle_en).

2. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls X account (@Bleachbrs_en).

3. Repost the campaign post from the official BLEACH Soul Puzzle X account.

Prize

Autograph by Ichigo Kurosaki’s voice actor Masakazu Morita (3 winners)

*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.

*Please check the news on the official website for more details.

Overview of BLEACH Soul Puzzle

Platform: iOS /Android™

Genre: Puzzle Game

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-soul-puzzle.com/en/

Official X Account: @BLEACHPuzzle_en

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames ©BeXide Inc.