This anti-aging snail-slime serum is just $12 (50% off) — escar-go and get it!

Was a top-rated beauty product made with snail slime on your 2024 bingo card? No? Well, maybe it should be. Turns out snails are good for a lot more than being the centerpiece of tasty French dishes. Amazon shoppers and even our own beauty editor are big fans of CosRx Snail Mucin Repairing Essence, made with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate. It might sound gross, but the results — less dullness and dryness — certainly aren’t, shoppers say. Curious? It’s down to just $12 at Amazon’s pre-Prime Day sale.

Speaking of deals, Amazon is dropping some excellent early Prime Day deals ahead of the official two-day sale. Don’t miss our roundup of the best early Prime Day beauty deals.

Amazon With over 70,000 five-star reviews, this serum has a massive fan base. Users rave about how hydrated and bright their skin feels after use. $12 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Normally over $25, this cult favorite can be yours for over 50% off right now — a pretty sweet deal by any measure. The price has fluctuated over time, but today, you’ll score it for just $12, the lowest price we’ve seen it going for in months.

Slime waits for no one — escar-go and get yourself some now! (Amazon)

Why do I need this? 🤔

CosRx‘s lightweight formula absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave a film or feel heavy on the skin. It’s hypoallergenic and free of any artificial fragrances too. It’s easy to incorporate into your routine: Just pat it on using your fingertips after you’ve cleansed and toned your face. Gawking at the slimy texture is totally optional (but recommended if you want to gross out your family).

You may be wondering about the little helpers who make this wonder. No, snails aren’t being plucked out of backyards nationwide. Nor are they harmed in the manufacturing process. The slime is gathered by placing snails over a mesh net and leaving them to roam freely for 30 minutes. Then, the snails are transferred back to their homes. (We all love a happy ending!)

What reviewers say 💬

This CosRx essence is not just for people who spend hours on TikTok, although millions of them have viewed the above video. Women over 40 rave about the serum’s effects at Amazon too — and over 71,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

One user wrote: “My ‘old’ skin feels new again. My husband said it felt ‘tight.’ … I’ll take that, as a woman in my 40s! I’m not sure why this stuff isn’t all over the place, because it’s game-changing.”

Another chimed in: “The product is amazing. I am 54 years old but look like I’m 40!”

“At 60 years old, I have tried a lot of products for skin care,” shared one former skeptic. “I have not been more impressed with any product. … It has a light scent, and you don’t need to use a lot. My bottle is half gone after a few months. It has completely erased some old scars from some facial surgery. My skin is much more toned, and wrinkles are minimized.”

“Magic for sensitive, dry skin!” exclaimed a fan. “I started using it about one month ago. My skin is so much softer, moisturized and healthy! I’ve had multiple people compliment my skin lately. … Before using this, my skin was dull, dry and very acne-prone, despite using many other products. I highly recommend it! The only downside is it feels slimy at first, but it absorbs quickly.”

Cons 👎

The above reviewer wasn’t the only one who didn’t love the “slimy” initial texture: “The consistency is a bit slimy at first but it absorbs/dries quickly,” assured one.

Another writer added, “The slime part takes a little getting use to, but for what it does to my skin, it’s worth it.”

Even fans agree that it’s hard to get past the initial ‘ick factor’ of this serum being, well, snail slime: “It was a little mentally weird to get over the fact it really looks and feels exactly like what you’d think snail slime is like,” joked a user. “But it dries within five minutes and then you can’t tell at all it’s even on, working its magic.”

Amazon If you grew up in the ’80s, you may have dreamed of getting slimed on Double Dare. Think of this stuff as … the grown-up version of your childhood desire. $12 at Amazon

Looking for more skin saviors? Check out some other goodies on deck from CosRx at Amazon:

Amazon We all know the benefits of hydrocolloid patches for zapping zits where they stand, and this kit is no exception. Three sizes (small, medium and large) ensure that no matter how intense your breakout is, you’ll (literally) be covered. $11 at Amazon

Amazon Level up your skin-care routine with this retinol oil. It aims to renew and resurface the skin to reduce the signs of aging, like fine lines and wrinkles. $17 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Grace & Stella Hyaluronic Acid Serum Save $6 with coupon

Style

Source