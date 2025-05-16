Boeing would avoid guilty plea, prosecution over 737 Max crashes in possible DOJ deal

The Justice Department and Boeing are close to a deal that would allow the aerospace giant to avoid pleading guilty or a trial in a criminal case related to two deadly crashes of its 737 Max passenger jet, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.

Boeing agreed to plead guilty in the case last summer in a deal with the Justice Department after the Biden administration found earlier that year that the company violated a 2021 agreement tied to the crashes. A judge rejected that plea deal last year, citing concerns about diversity, equity and inclusion, and opened the possibility that Boeing could face trial.

The fraud charge stems from Boeing’s development of the 737 Max. The U.S. had accused Boeing of misleading regulators about its inclusion of a flight-control system on the Max that was later implicated in the two crashes.