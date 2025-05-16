This Nordstrom Rack dress rivals a popular Anthropologie style that costs 5x more

Maxi dresses are my summer go-to style choice, whether I’m working from home or heading out on the town. They’re breezy, comfortable, make you look put together with almost no effort, and I especially love that they hide my pale legs before they’ve had a chance to get a little sun. And there’s one maxi-dress style that stands out from the rest.

Few dresses are as recognizable as Anthropologie’s Somerset Dress. While the brand has multiple versions — shorter, different necklines, various prints, etc. — the design is one of its most popular and I can always spot one from a mile away. I have one in my closet and several saved in my Anthropologie wish list. The thing is, they’re pricey (over $150) and sizes tend to sell out, especially for popular colors. So I was pretty pumped to come across a similar style while shopping at Nordstrom Rack, and get this — it’s just $32.

Nordstrom Rack With a silhouette that’s flattering on everyone, this 60%-off maxi comes in sizes XS-XL. $32 at Nordstrom Rack

The By Design Rio Crepe Maxi Dres has short sleeves, a split neck, asmocked waist, tiered skirt and pockets at the side seams. It comes in four solid colors — black, navy, green and blue — that you can wear all year round.

The biggest difference between this version and the Somerset is the fabric. Instead of a crisp cotton poplin, this dress features a semi-synthetic viscose material. Not sure what viscose actually is? I wasn’t either, so I looked it up and it’s a type of rayon that’s primarily sourced from wood pulp. It’s soft, breathable, lightweight and flowy, and many brands use it as an alternative to silk or cotton. You likely have many viscose things in your wardrobe already. And I will too, because for $32, I’m cool with this dress using viscose.

Like the Somerset, this lookalike is also stretchy, with no zippers or buttons to worry about. Just slip it over your head and you’re good to go. The smocked elastic cinches at the waist to comfortably flatter your midsection, while the tiered skirt conceals any lumps and bumps you don’t want the world to see.

You can wear this dress with pretty much any shoe in your closet. Pair it with a cardigan, blazer or denim jacket. Wear it to the office or slip it on for your Friday date night. Come Sunday mornings, it’s both a church and brunch outfit — it’s so versatile, you can really wear it anywhere.

There are a lot of reasons to love the Rio Crepe Maxi Dress, but if you prefer cotton or want more options, Nordstrom Rack has a few similar styles to choose from, all for far less than the Anthro Somerset.

Nordstrom Rack This frock stands out from others due to its contrasting stitching and elasticized, puffed sleeves. Petite shoppers especially appreciate the length (the dress is 52.5 inches long). On taller gals, this one might fall more in the midi dress range. Choose from seven colors in XS-XL. $31 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack This 100% cotton maxi comes in three neutrals: black, beige and sage green. Customers say it runs a little small, so consider sizing up, especially if you’re in between sizes. Because it’s cotton, the slightly puffed sleeves and the dress in general have a bit more structure than the Rio Crepe Maxi Dress. $60 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack If you appreciate a print, this could be the maxi for you. It has a flouncier flutter sleeve and fewer skirt tiers, but the same flattering waist-snatching and a V-neckline. Choose from six florals in various colors. $31 at Nordstrom Rack

