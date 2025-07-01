Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelBooking CEO Glenn Fogel: People continue to spend on travel despite economic...
Travel

Booking CEO Glenn Fogel: People continue to spend on travel despite economic concerns

admin
By admin
0
2

Share

Glenn Fogel, Booking Holdings CEO, joins ‘Closing Bell Overtime’ to talk consumer travel trends heading into the holiday weekend.

04:25

3 hours ago

Source

Previous article
Spotlights smart eyewear innovation: 2025 Shenzhen International Optics Fair and Smart Wearable Expo successfully concluded
Next article
6 things you should probably replace in your garage this summer
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024