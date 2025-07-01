Rare ‘tsunami’ roll cloud hovers over beachgoers in popular destination spot

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A rare weather sighting occurred in Portugal as tourists and locals witnessed a one-of-a-kind cloud in the sky in recent days. (See the video at the top of this article.)

A “tsunami” roll, also known as a roll cloud, filled the sky on Sunday following a heat wave, according to Euro News.

Portugal’s temperatures hit over 107 °F with heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail.

The roll sits low in the sky in a horizontal tube-shaped arcus cloud and is “relatively rare,” according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

“Roll clouds usually appear to be ‘rolling’ about a horizontal axis, but should not be confused with funnel clouds,” said NWS.

Stephen Corfidi, a meteorologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), previously told National Geographic the clouds are typically associated with thunderstorms.

Roll clouds “can last for several hours and extend for several hundred miles,” Corfidi told the outlet.

“The ‘shear’ across the inversion sets up a rolling motion much like that of a rolling pin used in a bakery,” said Corfidi.

Beachgoers took to social media to share videos and discuss the phenomenon.

“It was nuts to have experienced this rolling cloud in the north of Portugal. Felt like a tsunami out of a movie,” said one X user.

Another user wrote, “This cloud rolled in like an actual tsunami over Portugal.”

“Looks scary, but cool,” posted an X user.

A user added, “This does look fricking cool, tbh.”

