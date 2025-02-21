Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel on Q4 results, integration of generative AI

Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the company’s quarterly earnings results, state of the consumer, 2025 outlook, integration of generative AI across its travel products, and more.
06:22
43 minutes ago
Share
Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the company’s quarterly earnings results, state of the consumer, 2025 outlook, integration of generative AI across its travel products, and more.
06:22
43 minutes ago
Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.
Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au
© Blog Chicks 2024