Thai travelers’ behavior shifts toward short-haul destinations during the May holiday: Agoda

Search trends point to rising preference for closer, easier holiday getaways

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Thai travelers are increasingly favoring short-distance, easy-to-plan getaways, reflecting a growing preference for trips that require less time and effort to organize, according to search data from digital travel platform Agoda.

An increase in accommodation searches was seen for short-haul destinations during the 30 April to 4 May Labor Day and Coronation long weekend, compared to the same period last year. This growth in search interest spans both domestic and outbound travel – with Rayong emerging as a leading local destination, and Ho Chi Minh City ranking among the top choices for international trips.

Thai travelers are showing strong interest in nearby destinations within the country, with Rayong recording the highest growth at 44%, followed by Pattaya at 40% and Chonburi at 29%. Among destinations within driving range of Bangkok, Ko Samet at 22% and Hua Hin/Cha-am at 19% also continue to see steady growth, reinforcing the appeal of nearby escapes.

This shift in travel behavior may be influenced by rising travel costs and a growing preference for more budget-conscious and flexible trips, where shorter distances help reduce both planning time and overall expenses. Rayong’s growing appeal is also supported by wider efforts to promote agricultural tourism, with seasonal fruit orchards and farm experiences adding a fresh dimension to the destination and encouraging more local travel.

Further afield, destinations such as Krabi at 13% and Chiang Mai at 28% also recorded positive growth, indicating that while short-distance trips are a key trend this holiday period, Thai travelers continue to explore longer-distance options for a wider range of travel experiences.

A similar pattern can be seen in outbound travel, where short-haul destinations are driving the strongest growth. Cities within a short flight from Bangkok see strong interest from Thai travellers, with Ho Chi Minh City recording the highest increase at 134%, followed by Da Nang at 58% and Hong Kong at 2%.

Seoul is the only destination in the top rankings that falls outside the short-haul category, recording a 49% increase. Its popularity is likely supported by seasonal appeal, as spring is widely considered one of the best times to visit.

Akaporn Rodkong, Country Director, Thailand and Indochina at Agoda, said "Thai travelers remain enthusiastic about traveling across the year, even immediately after a major holiday period such as Songkran. At the same time, there is a clear shift toward more budget‑conscious decision‑making, with travelers placing greater value on simpler and more convenient trips. As a result, short‑distance and easy‑to‑plan destinations are gaining popularity, both within Thailand and across nearby international markets. At Agoda we are proud to offer a broad range of options across different destinations and budgets, helping travelers find choices that suit their needs."

Travelers planning their mid-year getaways can explore great value across more than six million holiday properties, over 130,000 flight routes, and more than 300,000 activities and experiences on Agoda. With a wide range of options across nearby beach destinations and short-haul city breaks, Agoda makes it easy for travelers to plan quick, convenient escapes that fit perfectly into long weekends, helping them maximize their time off while enjoying seamless booking and great deals.

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