Booking Holdings CEO on Q2 results: Very happy with things overall

Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the company’s quarterly earnings results, state of travel demand, long-term growth outlook, impact of AI, and more.
06:01
Fri, Aug 2 20248:00 AM EDT
Share
Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the company’s quarterly earnings results, state of travel demand, long-term growth outlook, impact of AI, and more.
06:01
Fri, Aug 2 20248:00 AM EDT
Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.
Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au
© Blog Chicks 2024