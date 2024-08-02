“Hong Kong Cat Expo 2024” Officially Opens Japanese, Korean, and Malaysian Brands Join the Event Creative Products Become Mainstream Creating a Grand Cat Culture Festival

HONG KONG, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Organized by Exhibition Group, the largest public event dedicated to cats “Hong Kong Cat Expo 2024” (“Expo”), will be held from today until August 4 (Friday to Sunday) for three consecutive days at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre at Halls 3BCD. Building on the success of the inaugural expo, this year’s event has expanded to include an additional exhibition hall and has attracted a record-breaking 200 exhibitors occupying 410 booths. The Expo specially brings a series of exciting activities and exhibition areas for cat enthusiasts, including “Cultural Creative Art Zone”, “Must-Visit Selfie Spot” will feature a giant “Foodie Cat” and the first-ever display of the “Gloomie & 12 Chinese Zodiac”, “CFA Summer Champion Cat Show” and “Cat-themed workshops”, allowing cat lovers and their feline friends to indulge in endless enjoyment.



Organized by Exhibition Group, the largest public event dedicated to cats “Hong Kong Cat Expo 2024”, will be held from today until August 4 (Friday to Sunday) for three consecutive days at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre at Halls 3BCD. Building on the success of the inaugural expo, this year’s event has expanded to include an additional exhibition hall and has attracted a record-breaking 200 exhibitors occupying 410 booths.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Mr. Chiu Man Leong, Alvin, Political Assistant to Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Dr. BI Dan, Denise, Sr. Veterinary Offr (Animal Management) Operations (Ag) of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, Mr. Rex Li, Chairman of Hong Kong Pet Trade Association Limited, Ms. Phebe Lo, Chairman of Hong Kong Black Cat Club, Mr. Kenneth Wong, Development Director of Life-Med Foundation Group Limited, Mr. Andy Lam, Business Development Manager of Mastercard Hong Kong & Macau, Ms. Ada Ho, Team Head, Card Usage and Rewards – Personal Banking Products of Hang Seng Bank Limited, Anne Mathis, CFA Board Member Judging Program(Education Committee), Yoko Tsang, Cat Lover Ambassador, LeonLollipop, Oil Painter and Muralist, Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group; and Ms. Shirley Chu, General Manager of Exhibition Group.

Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group, state “The annual market value of Hong Kong’s pet industry (cats) exceeds HK$2.2 billion, including various categories such as food, medical care, health products, insurance, services, toys, and more. This year has added an exhibition hall and, for the first time, includes participants from mainland China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Macau. Recently published data indicates that monthly expenses for cat owners have sharply increased by 26% compared to last year. Coupled with the tendency for local consumption, this has played a significant role in supporting the local economy.”

In addition to pet supplies, the “Hong Kong Cat Expo 2024” will feature a “Cultural Creative Art Zone” with cat-themed creative brands. Japanese artist Shu Yamamoto will participate in a themed exhibition for the first time, bringing reinterpretations of world-famous paintings with cats as the main characters. Local Hong Kong illustrator Mandycat will hold a new book launch event on the main stage at 2:30 PM on August 3, joining cat lovers in becoming more understanding cat owners. The Hong Kong Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will share professional knowledge on pet physiotherapy, cat behavior research, and prevention and treatment of skeletal diseases in the “Meow-nificent Knowledge Seminar,” helping cat owners better care for their beloved felines. The “Must-Visit Selfie Spot” will feature a giant “Foodie Cat” and the first-ever display of the “Gloomie & 12 Chinese Zodiac” Exhibition Group has once again collaborated with renowned Hong Kong oil painter and muralist LeonLollipop to reinterpret the traditional Chinese zodiac from a cat’s perspective, creating twelve cartoon characters. The poster shows Gloomie interacting with the dragon figurine, depicting the amusing scene of a cat playing with zodiac figurines.

Additionally, Mono Care, celebrating its 10th anniversary, has partnered with “Dog with Cake” and collaborated with the “Yanakado,” the Manekineko sanctuary in Tokyo’s Yanaka district, to showcase 4,000 lucky cats during the expo, becoming a must-visit photo spot for cat lovers. The “CFA Summer Champion Cat Show,” organized by the Hong Kong Black Cat Club, will feature a total of 10 rings over two days, with participating cats judged independently by 10 judges from around the world, including Spain, Finland, and the United States, according to CFA competition rules. Simultaneously, the expo will host a “CFA Cat Breed Parade,” bringing over 100 cats of 20 breeds for close encounters with the audience, enhancing understanding of cat characteristics and raising awareness of cat breed conservation.

Focusing on Global Cat Creative Products

Japanese artist Shu Yamamoto’s “CATART ” (Booth No.: TA12), which reinterprets world-famous paintings with cats, will exhibit in Hong Kong for the first time, aiming to provide a new worldview and lead people to understand the “cat world” in an interesting way through artistic treasures spanning Eastern and Western art history, completely “meow-ifying your perspective”! Local illustration brand “CINGARYEE ” (Booth No.: Z11,12) injects cuteness and positive energy into life, with various products ingeniously incorporating illustrations into fine goods and daily necessities, as well as two 150cm tall cat cardboard cutouts for photos. “Pop2make” (Booth No.: R20) introduces cat-shaped handmade genuine leather maneki-neko key pouches, cat pins, and cat ID holders. “Catrabbitsky” (Booth No.: M66) creates postcards and eco-friendly bags featuring stray cats painted in Chinese ink wash style, hoping to promote the concept of adopting rather than abandoning pets. “Initial Wax Production” (Booth No.: M63) brings pet and pregnancy-friendly pet-shaped candles and diffuser stone products. “TOTALHOUSE COMPANY ” (Booth No.: M17) explores Japan’s trendiest and latest cute cat-shaped daily items, surrounding you with happiness every day! “Nomadsymmz” (Booth No.: J28,30) introduces a cat series of Turkish ceramic jewelry and leather handbags. “Enjo Creation Design Co.” (Booth No.: H61) Take Me Home original crochet [Cat Double-sided Pillow Cover/Cushion], [Cute Cat Small Hanging Bag], and [Cute Trendy Cat Tote Bag] are sure to be loved by cat owners. “Reel” (Booth No.: G28,30) believes in the unique connection between people and pets, handcrafting each unique texture into irreplaceable personal pet accessories, preserving memories forever. “Amaz Company Limited” (Booth No.: K62, 66) Hong Kong famous oil painter and muralist LeonLollipop’s Gloomie transforms into a lucky cat holding a gold medal, bringing luck and blessings to fans, and will appear on various peripheral products. A super limited all-black version of Lucky Gloomie will also be surprisingly available for sale.

During the expo, the “Cat On The Big Screen” will display beautiful photos of cats provided by their owners on the stage’s big screen, allowing cat lovers to selfie with their cats in front of it. Pet owners can create adorable cat-themed handicrafts at the “Meow” Handicraft Workshop over the three days. Customers who spend HK$250 with a single receipt using a Mastercard® at designated booths in the exhibition venue will have one chance to enter a lucky draw, with the opportunity to win round-trip tickets for two to Japan, Korea, and Taiwan (China), as well as Cat Bun and other rich prizes. Clients who open a Hang Seng Preferred Banking service on-site and choose a Hang Seng Mastercard credit card can receive up to HK$250 in vouchers for use at the expo. Visitors who like the “Hong Kong Cat Expo 2024” Facebook page and follow its Instagram account will receive a cat bow tie matching the chin-resting cat, while supplies last.

Hong Kong Cat Expo 2024

Date 2 to 4 August 2024 (Friday to Sunday) Time 2 to 3 August (Friday to Saturday): 12:00 noon to 9:00 PM 4 August (Sunday): 12:00 noon to 8:00 PM Venue Hall 3BCD, HKCEC (Exhibition Centre Station (Exit B3) or Wan Chai Station (Exit A5)) Website https://www.exhibitiongroup.com.hk/exhibitions/catexpo2024

Highlighted Activities and Exhibitors

Exhibition & Event Introduction CFA Summer Champion Cat Show A total of 10 ring competitions, where participating cats will be independently judged by 10 judges from around the world according to American CFA competition rules. Date: 3 to 4 Aug Time: 11:30 – 19:00 CFA Cat Breed Parade Over 100 cats from 20 breeds will be available for close-up encounters with the audience, enhancing understanding of cat characteristics and raising awareness about cat breed conservation. Mandycat “New Book Launch Event“ New Book Launch Event Location: Main Stage Date: 3 Aug Time: 14:30 – 15:00 “Meow-nificent Knowledge Seminar” Sharing professional knowledge on pet physiotherapy, cat behavior research, and the prevention and treatment of skeletal diseases. Lecture topics include “Common Pet Illnesses and Treatment Methods”, “Meow Care 101”, “How Biting Cats Are Formed”, and more. Location: Main Stage “Mono Care” & “Yanakado” collaboration (Booth no. M57) Mono Care, celebrating its 10th anniversary, has partnered with “Dog with Cake” and collaborated with the “Yanakado,” the Manekineko sanctuary in Tokyo’s Yanaka district, to showcase 4,000 lucky cats during the expo. “CATART” (Booth no. TA 12) Japanese artist Shu Yamamoto’s world-famous paintings with cats, will exhibit in Hong Kong for the first time, aiming to provide a new worldview and lead people to understand the “cat world” in an interesting way through artistic treasures spanning Eastern and Western art history, completely “meow-ifying your perspective”! “CINGARYEE” (Booth no. Z11,12) CINGARYEE injects cuteness and positive energy into life, with various products ingeniously incorporating illustrations into fine goods and daily necessities, as well as two 150cm tall cat cardboard cutouts for photos. “Pop2make” (Booth no. R20) Pop2make introduces cat-shaped handmade genuine leather maneki-neko key pouches, cat pins, and cat ID holders. “CatrabbitSky” (Booth no. M66) Catrabbitsky creates postcards and eco-friendly bags featuring stray cats painted in Chinese ink wash style, hoping to promote the concept of adopting rather than abandoning pets. “Cho Laap Production“ (Booth no. M63) Cho Laap Production brings pet and pregnancy-friendly pet-shaped candles and diffuser stone products. “TOTALHOUSE COMPANY “ (Booth no. M17) TOTALHOUSE COMPANY explores Japan’s trendiest and latest cute cat-shaped daily items, surrounding you with happiness every day! “Nomadsymmz” (Booth no. J28,30) Nomadsymmz introduces a cat series of Turkish ceramic jewelry and leather handbags. “Enjo Creation Design Co. “ (Booth no. H61) Take Me Home original crochet [Cat Double-sided Pillow Cover/Cushion], [Cute Cat Small Hanging Bag], and [Cute Trendy Cat Tote Bag] are sure to be loved by cat owners. “Reel” (Booth no. G28,30) Reel believes in the unique connection between people and pets, handcrafting each unique texture into irreplaceable personal pet accessories, preserving memories forever. “Amaz Company Limited” (Booth no. K62,66) Hong Kong Oil Painter and Muralist, LeonLollipop’s Gloomie transforms into a lucky cat holding a gold medal, bringing luck and blessings to fans, and will appear on various peripheral products. A super limited all-black version of Lucky Gloomie will also be surprisingly available for sale.

Source