Bookings for Disney’s first cruise in Asia are opening soon. Here’s how much the trip costs

Bookings for Disney’s first cruise in Asia open on Dec. 10, 2024, about a year ahead of the ship’s maiden voyage, which is scheduled to depart Singapore in December 2025.

Prices for a three-night cruise on the Disney Adventure for two adults start at $958, while double occupancy rates for four- and five-night cruises start at $1,318 and $2,694, respectively, according to the company’s website.

But those who want rooms with a view can expect to pay more. Rates for a three-night cruise for two adults jump to $1,318 for an ocean-view room, and $1,438 for a room with a private verandah. The highest room category, a “Concierge” stateroom, which comes with extra services, is priced at $3,298 for two adults, according to the company’s website.

However, rates for kids or additional adults in the same room are significantly lower, according to the company’s website.

All in, a family of four who books a four-night journey in an ocean-view room can expect to pay about $2,876.