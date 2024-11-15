Top-Notch B2B Sellers from South and Southeast Asia Crowned Champions at Alibaba.com’s KEL Award Grand Finale

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Alibaba.com, a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce, yesterday hosted the Key E-Commerce Leader Award (KEL) Grand Finale in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The event celebrated the achievements and contributions of outstanding B2B e-commerce sellers from across South and Southeast Asia, reflecting Alibaba.com’s commitment to fostering the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the global e-commerce sector.



Top 10 finalists of KEL Award 2024 at the KEL Award Grand Finale of Alibaba.com

The event brought together 10 top-notch e-commerce sellers from Vietnam, India, Pakistan, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia in one of the region’s most vibrant cities, Ho Chi Minh City. These exceptional sellers exemplify the transformative power of Alibaba.com’s platform, which enables local businesses to grow into global players by providing access to international markets and digital tools. The KEL Award spotlighted their achievements, resilience and leadership, inspiring other SMEs to embrace cross-border opportunities and reach international markets.

After hours of intense business case pitching by the top 10 finalists and careful deliberation by the judging panel, Alibaba.com announced the top 3 Key E-Commerce Leaders for KEL Award 2024 went to Ms. Xuan Hai Yen (Yanni), Deputy Director at Proline Vietnam Manufacture and Trading from Vietnam; Ms. Natasha Gogna, Managing Director of Shri Krishna International from India and Mr. Tayyub Hussnain, Founder of Norwich Streetwear from Pakistan. Additionally, the event awarded Mr. Tayyub Hussnain as the winner of the People’s Choice Award, determined by audience votes.

The judging panel included distinguished Alibaba.com leaders and experts: Mr. Shawn Yang (General Manager of Global Business Development at Alibaba.com), Mr. Roger Luo (Head of South and Southeast Asia at Alibaba.com), Ms. Ella Xie (Director of Global Business Development at Alibaba.com), and Ms. Savannah Zheng (CEO of CGCH & Awins).



Mr. Shawn Yang, General Manager of Global Business Development at Alibaba.com, spoke at the KEL Award Grand Finale

Mr. Shawn Yang, General Manager of Global Business Development at Alibaba.com, shared: “Through the inspiring stories shared by the sellers at the KEL Award, Alibaba.com aims to motivate businesses across South and Southeast Asia to engage actively in the high-potential arena of global digital trade. For those who have already embarked on their digital trade journeys, we hope these success stories offer valuable insights and strategies for breakthrough, innovation, and diversified growth to succeed on a global scale.”

One such inspiring story comes from Ravin Sadh, founder of Conifer Handmades, whose journey demonstrates the immense potential of digital trade through Alibaba.com. He has spent the past two decades building a successful export business in the gifts and crafts industry without ever stepping into a traditional trade expo or needing to travel abroad. Since joining Alibaba.com in 1999, when the platform was newly established, Ravin has relied exclusively on it to reach customers worldwide. Today, 100% of Conifer Handmades’ business comes from Alibaba.com, with exports spanning over 35 countries. Focused on sustainable gift bags and crafts, Ravin’s business has grown exponentially through Alibaba.com’s digital platform, allowing him to connect with international buyers without the typical need for in-person networking or overseas travel. In fact, he only acquired a passport to attend the KEL Award Grand Finale, marking his first journey abroad as a testament to his commitment and success through Alibaba.com alone.

One of the 10 finalists, Tayyub Hussnain from Norwich Streetwear, shared a compelling story that underscores the transformative power of ambition and innovation in e-commerce. After graduating from Govt. Murray College in Sialkot in 2014, he embarked on his career with a modest monthly salary of 16,000 PKR. His entrepreneurial journey in the apparel industry was catalyzed when he received a laptop from the Chief Minister of Punjab, which introduced him to Alibaba.com. Through this platform, he secured his first major order of 770 pieces of clothing, an accomplishment that significantly boosted his confidence. This newfound assurance led Hussnain to leave his stable job and devote himself fully to building his business on Alibaba.com.

Xuan Hai Yen, Deputy Director of Proline Vietnam Manufacture and Trading, is a dynamic leader who has turned her family’s business into a multimillion-dollar enterprise with double-digit revenue growth over the past nine years. With 15 years of experience in the import-export and e-commerce sector, Yen exemplifies how resilience and a forward-thinking approach can drive transformative growth.

Yen took charge of the company during challenging times, crafting digital strategies to modernize operations and expand into global markets. Her vision to embrace digital solutions, particularly through Alibaba.com, helped revive the company, leading to an impressive 30% growth rate. Today, Proline exports a diverse range of products, including food bags, ESD anti-static bags and more. Under her leadership, Proline successfully expanded its reach to over 15 countries, including the U.S., UK, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Russia, Cambodia and Australia. Within just four months of joining Alibaba.com, the company secured its first U.S. order, a significant milestone in its growth journey. These success stories illustrate the transformative potential of e-commerce, with Alibaba.com serving as a vital growth engine, connecting businesses to the global market and maximizing their potential.

The Top 10 Finalists of the 2024 KEL Award Grand Finale included:

Ms. Xuan Hai Yen (Yanni), Deputy Director at Proline Vietnam Manufacture and Trading Limited Company, Vietnam

Mr. Can Quang Sang , Marketing Manager of VIHABA Co., LTD, Vietnam

, Marketing Manager of VIHABA Co., LTD, Ms. Nguyen Thi Loan , Founder and CEO of Centic Vietnam JSC, Vietnam

, Founder and CEO of Centic Vietnam JSC, Mr. Ravin Sadh, Founder of Conifer Handmades, India

Ms. Natasha Gogna , Managing Director of Shri Krishna International, India

, Managing Director of Shri Krishna International, Mr. Muzafar Hussain , Overseas Marketing Head of JNM Leather Safety Gloves, Pakistan

, Overseas Marketing Head of JNM Leather Safety Gloves, Mr. Tayyub Hussnain, Founder of Norwich Streetwear, Pakistan

Ms. Nitcharee Ujjin, Co-founder of Thumbinthai Co., Ltd., Thailand

Mr. Nicholas Tee Kai Xuen , Vice President of L.K.Tee Enterprise Sdn Bhd, Malaysia

, Vice President of L.K.Tee Enterprise Sdn Bhd, Mr. Fahmi Zaenal, Co-founder of PT Pohacee Cartens International, Indonesia



