Bring the northern lights inside with this bestselling projector, down to $40

For a long time, seeing the aurora borealis was on my bucket list. I flipped through perhaps thousands of photos before finally booking a trip to Iceland. There, the sky appeared to come alive, and it was incredible — but nowhere near as vibrant as it is in pictures. Wanna skip the expensive trip (and frigid weather)? This Rossetta star projector, on sale for $40, bathes your room in vibrant color, and you don’t even need to leave the warmth and comfort of your bed.

This star projector is also a Bluetooth speaker that can play your favorite tunes as it cycles through 16 cool color schemes.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

You’re saving 20% on this nifty gadget, bringing it down to $40. That’s a nice price for an incredibly popular machine with over 16,000 flawless ratings. Sure, there are some projectors out there that cost less, but many lack the white-noise and Bluetooth features that make the Rossetta a relaxation-inducing multitasker.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Yes, the Rossetta star projector is a heck of an aurora and star machine — it has 16 colors, five speeds and five brightness levels to make you feel like you’re gazing up at the night sky. But it’s a sound machine as well, with eight sounds that will lull you (or your kids) to sleep or just help you relax. If that’s not enough, it’s a Bluetooth speaker as well, so you can listen to whatever album, playlist or podcast you want while staring up at the stars.

It isn’t just for bedrooms, either. Bring it into the bathroom and take a relaxing soak under the stars. Want to watch Star Wars surrounded by the night sky? Put it in your living room or home theater. There’s an easy-to-use remote and a sleep timer, so wherever you end up, you won’t have to leave your cozy cocoon to turn it off.

Whether you’re hankering for a restful sleep or just want to get away from it all, this star projector’s soothing sounds and cosmic ambiance will get you there. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

With over 16,000 five-star reviews, this gadget has brought a peaceful night of sleep to a lot of relaxed customers.

Pros 👍

“This product is by far the best thing I’ve purchased this year,” raved one buyer. “The colors are amazing. It’s super soothing and the white noise (rain) makes me fall asleep within the hour timer. I’ve never fallen asleep so fast on a work night without this product.”

The white noise can help drown out the sounds of others in your home. “Blissful peace,” gushed another reviewer. “The colors and color combinations are just gorgeous … The wafting flow of the aurora lights is relaxing and very close to nature. I really like the sound features; I myself prefer the flowing creek sound.”

A final fan shared that they swiped this from their kid (oops): “I bought It for my daughter as a nightlight, but I ended up using it in my room. So many cool colors and functions.”

Cons 👎

Some users wish this projection had more customization options. “This looks so cool in person, I was amazed when I first turned it on!” reported one shopper. “I project it on my ceiling every night to wind down. It has a timer, and options to dim the lights/use select colors. I only wish the stars moved too, and I wish there was an option to have stars only.”

A final user warned that other tech might cause interference. “The main downside it seems to react to most of the other remotes in my house. Not a deal-breaker but kind of annoying.”

