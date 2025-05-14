Caitlin Clark’s next game: How to watch the 2025 WNBA season, full schedule, TV channels and more

The 2025 WNBA season tips off this weekend, where Caitlin Clark will officially begin her sophomore season with the Indiana Fever. With the WNBA growing from 12 to 13 teams this season and former UConn superstar and current-rookie Paige Bueckers joining the mix that already includes Angel Reese, A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, Clark isn’t the only big name about to hit the court. But, she remains a fan-favorite. If you’re trying to keep up with Caitlin Clark’s WNBA season, we’ve got you covered. Here are the best ways to watch every one of the Indiana Fever’s games in 2025.

How to watch Caitlin Clark in the 2025 WNBA season:

Dates: May 16 – Sept. 11, 2025

TV channel(s): ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ABC, ION, NBA TV

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video, WNBA League Pass, Fubo, DirecTV, more

When is Caitlin Clark’s next game?

Caitlin Clark’s season officially tips off this Saturday, when the Indiana Fever face the Chicago Sky.

2025 WNBA season schedule:

You can check out Caitlin Clark’s full WNBA season schedule (complete with which channel every game is airing on) here. Here’s Clark’s schedule for the month of May.

Caitlin Clark’s WNBA schedule:

All times Eastern

Saturday, May 17

Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever: 3 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

Tuesday, May 20

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever: 7 p.m. (NBA TV, League Pass)

Thursday, May 22

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream: 7:30 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video)

Saturday, May 24

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Wednesday, May 28

Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics: 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV, League Pass)

Friday, May 30

Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever: 7:30 p.m. (ION, League Pass)

What channels do I need to watch WNBA games live this season?

This season, you can catch a record number of WNBA games airing across the Disney Networks: 13 games on ESPN, 2 on ESPN3, and 13 games on ABC/ESPN+, including an opening weekend doubleheader on May 17 between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty at 1 p.m. ET and the Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever at 3 p.m. ET. Come September, Disney Networks will also exclusively air the WNBA Playoffs – up to 29 games – including the WBNA Finals. Select games streaming on ESPN+ will also be available on Disney+ if you have a Disney+/ESPN+ streaming bundle.

While it can be hard to keep track of every way to watch the WNBA, one good rule of thumb to remember is that Prime Video owns Thursday nights and ION is home to most Friday games. You can catch 20 matchups throughout the season on WNBA on Prime Video, as well as being able to stream the Championship Game of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup mid-season tournament.

For Friday games, ION will broadcast 50 games over the regular season as part of its “State Farm WNBA Friday Night Spotlight” which features a weekly doubleheader

In addition, 40 games will air on NBA TV, 20 games will air on CBS Sports, and in a first, CBS will air the first-ever network broadcast of the WNBA in prime-time; on June 7 and August 9, the Chicago Sky will face off against the Indiana Fever for nationally broadcast evening games on the channel.

And for even more coverage, don’t forget that WNBA League Pass will also be streaming over 200 games this season (blackouts apply), and many games will be airing in local markets – you can find out which local channels will broadcast which games on the WNBA schedule.

With so many channels and streaming platforms, here’s a breakdown of the best ways to watch the WNBA this season without subscribing to all the things and paying all the money.

How to watch WNBA live or stream WNBA games in 2025:

At $95/month, Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to ESPN, ESPN3, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Ion and 200+ more live channels. The live-TV streaming service is definitely one of the priciest options on this list, but it still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package and will get you access to the most WNBA games you can watch with just one subscription. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period, and you can currently get $20 off your first month. Try free at Fubo

It’s Amazon’s fifth season serving as one of the streaming homes for the WNBA. This year, Prime Video will stream most Thursday night WNBA games free to all Amazon Prime subscribers, plus the Championship Game of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup in June. On top of Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+ and more. A standard Amazon Prime subscription is $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those on qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. $14.99/month at Prime

How to watch the WNBA season with WNBA League Pass:

With WNBA League Pass, you can stream out-of-market WNBA games (certain national exclusions and local blackouts apply), get access to full-length and condensed replays of every game, rewatch hundreds of past classic games and use the platform’s live game DVR. WNBA League Pass is only $35 for the season or $13 for a monthly subscription. $35 for the season at WNBA

More ways to watch the 2025 WNBA season:

