The world’s best airport is building a mega terminal to ride the travel boom in Asia

Asia is set to see a travel boom, and countries in the region are gearing up to exploit this surge in demand.

Singapore’s Changi Airport on Wednesday broke ground on its fifth terminal, which is expected to be operational in the mid-2030s.

The new terminal, which sits on a plot of land 1,080 hectares large, will almost double the size of Changi Airport’s existing area.

This will allow the airport to handle 140 million passengers per year from its current capacity of 90 million passengers. Changi, which was most recently awarded Skytrax’s “World’s Best Airport” in 2025 for the 13th time, welcomed 67.7 million passengers in 2024.

Airports that can handle more than 100 million passengers annually are classified as mega airports, and three out of the 10 existing ones are in Asia, according to airport industry body Airport Council International. These are in Beijing, Tokyo and Shanghai.

ACI projects that air travel will grow nearly 7% over the next 25 years. To cope with the demand, airports in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions are poised to undergo extensive development, with combined investments of $240 billion for upgrading existing facilities and building new airports between 2025 and 2035.

Speaking at the groundbreaking event, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the decision to build Terminal 5 was because “over the longer term, air travel is on a rising trajectory, and the bulk of the growth will take place here in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Wong also said that with Terminal 5, Changi will aim to connect with 200 cities, up from the current 170 city links it has now.

“[Changi] has connected our small island nation to the world, and brought the world to Singapore. And this connectivity has powered our growth as an air hub, driving industries like tourism, aerospace and logistics,” Wong said, pointing out that the aviation ecosystem now contributes 5% of Singapore’s GDP.